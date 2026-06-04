‘Getting Ridiculous’: Golf Fans Tear Apart R&A as The Open Releases Ticket Prices

The R&A made headlines last year when it froze The Open Championship’s prize fund for the first time since 2012. The governing body said it needed to protect the long-term financial health of the game. Ironically, golf’s oldest major has always commanded a premium price for its tickets. As the prices for 2027 are now public, fans are questioning whether that premium has gone too far.

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Golf writer John Turnbull shared the news on X that the R&A has revealed ticket prices for next year’s The Open at St. Andrews, with practice days starting from £40 up and increasing as the week progresses.

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The championship round tickets, scheduled from July 15 to 18, are priced as follows:

Adult admission costs £150 on Thursday and Friday.

It costs £170 on Saturday.

On Sunday, it is £190.

Youth tickets, for ages 16-24, are available at half price throughout the week, while children under 16 receive free passes under the ‘Kids Go Free’ initiative.

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The prices of 2027 for other categories are as follows:

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Wednesday 400 — 1,000 Thursday 875 1,550 3,000 Friday 925 1,650 3,250 Saturday 925 1,650 Sold Out Sunday 975 1,750 Sold Out

The 155th Open Championship takes place at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, from July 11 to 18, 2027. The last time St Andrews hosted the Open was in 2022. The 2027 edition will mark the venue’s 31st time hosting golf’s original championship. The ticket prices have seen a significant jump compared to recent editions of The Open Championship.

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For example, Championship Day tickets for the 2024 Open held at Royal Troon Golf Club were priced between £95 and £110 for adults. At the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, adult tickets for weekend rounds reached £110. This year’s regular ticket prices are actually close to but less than next year’s.



One of the biggest contributing reasons for that is the demand St. Andrews Links generates. The R&A received 1.3 million ticket applications for the 2022 Open and distributed 290,000 general admission tickets.

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The field for 2027 will also be decorated with some of the best players, like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Additionally, the 2027 championship also marks 100 years since Bobby Jones won at St. Andrews, a milestone that makes the event historically significant beyond just the standard Open rotation.

“The Open returning to St Andrews is one of the truly iconic occasions in the sporting world, and the demand to attend the Championship at the home of golf is always extremely high,” said Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A.

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“We want The Open to be accessible to as many people as possible and are proud to continue offering free admission for under-16s and discounted tickets for young adults as part of that commitment.

“By attending The Open, fans are also helping to support the future of golf with proceeds generated by the championship reinvested in activities which underpin our recently announced new strategy, which aims to inspire more people to play and engage with golf more frequently worldwide, sustaining the sport’s positive current momentum.”

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The announcement drew open disagreement on social media, with fans from across the golf community sharing their frustration.

Fans voice their displeasure over rising costs

One fan wrote, “People will pay for St. Andrew’s, but eventually numbers will decline as the prices are becoming silly now.”

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The concerns carry weight when considered in relation to the ballot system the R&A uses to manage demand. In fact, the Open Championship at St. Andrews has historically been oversubscribed, which gives the R&A significant pricing power at the venue.

Another fan wrote, “Pfttttt £150 for a Thursday/Friday ticket is edging towards becoming silly money. I do hope The Open doesn’t end up like the Ryder Cup 💰.”

Ryder Cup ticket prices have long been cited as some of the highest in sport, with demand so far outstripping supply. The R&A has consistently argued that The Open revenue funds the growth of golf at every level, from grassroots to elite competition. However, the latest prices go against that argument, as more and more fans find it hard to reach the championships.

One fan connected the pricing to a broader cost picture. They commented, “£100 for the Open at Troon two years ago and now £150 for next year at St Andrews. Not to mention the overpriced merch, food, and drink stalls, too. It’s getting ridiculous now.”

“People will pay for St. Andrew’s, but eventually numbers will decline as the prices are becoming silly now,” wrote another fan.

“Then the cost of merchandise, food, and drinks when there takes the piss,” said one person.

At the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, the R&A charged £7.5 for a pint of beer on site, a price that drew its own criticism from fans and local groups before a ball was struck. The on-course concession costs are a familiar complaint at major championships.

At the Masters, by contrast, food prices have remained largely unchanged for years. A club sandwich costs $3, a beer costs $6, and their iconic pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches have stayed at $1.50. So maybe it’s high time the Open Championship starts regulating its price as well.

Another fan went straight to the sports governing body. They wrote, “Shocking prices, how is this growing the game?”

The R&A’s most recent participation data shows 65 million adults now play golf across its affiliated market, with junior participation also rising sharply. The governing body points to those numbers as evidence that Open revenue is working, but making the tournament itself financially inaccessible to the fans who follow it closely sits uneasily alongside the agenda growth.