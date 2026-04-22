Giant Gator Causes Golfers to Panic After Roaming Freely Across Busy Florida Course

Florida golf courses are celebrated for their iconic water hazards, sandy traps, and palm-lined fairways that make the game feel cinematic. But when a creature the size of a small car decides to stroll across on the course, the scenery suddenly becomes the least of your worries.

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That is exactly what happened recently when TikTok user @rachhansonn posted a video of a truly enormous alligator casually strolling across a Florida golf course, completely unbothered by the humans around it. And around it, golfers panicked. As reported in Golf Digest, the clip exploded online, racking up over 434,000 likes.

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“Almost shat my pants,” she wrote, “because why is this a literal dinosaur gator?”

Male alligators can grow up to 15 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds, and this particular animal looked like it was pushing the upper limits of both. You don’t wave off something that big with a putter when it decides to walk across the sixth hole. Surprisingly, this is far from an isolated incident.

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Florida golf courses have become something of an unofficial gator territory, and the encounters keep coming. During the first round of the Cognizant Classic in February 2025, a large alligator crawled onto the sixth green at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, refusing to budge even as a police officer tried to move it. It took PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel, a Florida native, calmly poking the animal on its shoulder with his 60-degree wedge to send it back toward the water hazard. The whole exchange lasted about six seconds. Horschel then went out and shot a 5-under 66.

And at the 2026 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, a massive alligator was spotted near the 18th fairway. Some of the animals regularly seen at Sawgrass are estimated at 15 to 16 feet long.

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Florida’s warm climate and extensive network of lakes, ponds, and marshes make it a natural habitat for alligators, and golf courses essentially replicate that environment perfectly. Attacks on humans remain genuinely rare, but the sheer size of these animals means the golden rule stands: if one wants to play through, you let it play through.

But alligators are not the only wildlife making headlines on fairways.

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When birds enter the picture, golf gets even wilder

During the 2026 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Sepp Straka’s second shot on the 18th hole struck a cormorant sitting on the edge of the water hazard, deflecting his ball straight into the water. A routine approach turned into a painful break on the final hole of his round.

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Something similar happened at the Cognizant Classic in February 2026. Ryan Gerard hit his tee shot on the par-3 seventh at PGA National and clipped a bird mid-flight. He somehow saved par anyway.

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“I guess it was my Randy Johnson moment,” Gerard said, referencing the famous 2001 spring training incident where the pitcher’s fastball struck a bird midair.

Gerard admitted his peripheral vision barely caught it happening.

“First thing, I looked up, saw a bird, and was just like, Oh gosh,” he said.

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He believed the bird survived the close call and flew away unharmed, though the shock of the moment was completely unavoidable.

Florida golf courses have turned into wildlife documentary sets, with rogue alligators taking over fairways and birds stopping golf shots in midair. The animals don’t follow the rules, don’t care about scorecards, and definitely don’t get out of the way.