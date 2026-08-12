‘Give Him a Lesson’: Rory McIlroy Sends Bold Message to LeBron James Over His Golf Game

Rory McIlroy has played alongside some of the biggest names in sports. But one basketball legend has caught his eye for a different reason. It is LeBron James on the golf course. The 30‑time PGA Tour winner was asked a light‑hearted question ahead of the St. Jude Championship, and his answer turned toward two basketball icons. McIlroy’s assessment came with plenty of praise, but his cheeky observation had the room laughing.

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“Biggest celebrity in my contact list? It’s probably Michael Jordan, probably. And our biggest — like I would say LeBron [James]. LeBron’s really gotten into golf the last, and he’s the most unbelievably gifted athlete, but it doesn’t look like it when he’s on the golf course. I’d love to give him a lesson,” Rory McIlroy said when asked about the biggest celebrity in his contact list and a celebrity he would want to give a golf lesson to.

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Jordan’s celebrity status extends well beyond basketball. He is a six-time NBA champion, five-time NBA MVP, and 14-time All-Star. His Jordan Brand has made his name recognizable even among people who do not follow basketball. For the Northern Irishman, however, Michael Jordan is more than a famous name on his phone. The two appear to have developed a good personal relationship.

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McIlroy and Shane Lowry revealed that after Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup victory in Rome, Jordan joined McIlroy, Lowry, and Luke Donald at McIlroy’s Jupiter home in Florida. They reportedly spent hours drinking wine and discussing sports, including Ryder Cup player compensation. McIlroy is also a member of Jordan’s private club, The Grove XXIII.

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LeBron, however, has become golf’s most visible celebrity newcomer. He documented his interest during the 2025 NBA offseason. Since he is new to the game, his skills aren’t sharp yet. In his early videos, he admitted the sport was “a mind f*** to say the least.”

In a GQ interview last year, he estimated his handicap at 20–25. His longtime associate Randy Mims suggested it could be closer to 14–15. Either way, it’s clear he could use McIlroy’s guidance.

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Their relationship dates back to 2015. When LeBron declared himself the best basketball player at the time, McIlroy publicly backed him, calling it fact rather than confidence.

Recently, LeBron James reacted online to one of Rory McIlroy’s impressive shots at Augusta National earlier this year. He shared an X post, saying, “Wow! What a chip Rory on 17!! 😱🔥🔥.”

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LeBron has also praised golfers like Nelly Korda and Bubba Watson. He followed Korda’s game at The ANNIKA 2025 and the Chevron Championship 2026, even gifting her custom Nike Victory Pro 4 shoes. She thanked him but didn’t wear them for long at Riviera, as she felt a little uncomfortable in them.

While McIlroy joked about LeBron’s golf game, he faces a different challenge in Memphis. It is the heat.

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Rory McIlroy’s Plan to Beat the Heat at the St. Jude Championship

Imago Jun 21, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The heat at the St. Jude Championship 2026 is estimated to go above 100°F. When asked what he thinks about it, the six-time major champion said that it cannot be helped.

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“Yeah, the heat is — you know, it’s hot. That’s always the way when you come to Memphis in August, that’s the way it’s going to be. It’s not like — yeah, I think the weekend is going to be a little tougher than these last few days, but it’s fine. We’re playing in two-balls. We’re going to be out there for probably like 4 hours,” Rory McIlroy said.

He also said that it is a positive that golfers don’t have to compete against a full field of 156 players because that would have taken around five and a half to six hours.

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Earlier today, Scottie Scheffler also revealed his plans to combat heat. He said that he would drink ample water but wouldn’t get waterlogged. He also emphasized the importance of water and electrolytes to ensure hydration.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy also shared their views on the St. Jude Championship losing its premier status. The World No. 1 said that seeing it leave will be sad. However, McIlroy didn’t give a definite answer. He said that he isn’t a part of the conversations around the schedule, so he does not know.

As Rory McIlroy turns his attention from joking about LeBron James’ golf game to dealing with Memphis’ punishing heat, the St. Jude Championship presents a far more serious challenge than many golfers realize.