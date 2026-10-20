‘Go Earn Your Way Back’: Kevin Kisner Warns Jon Rahm of Tough PGA Tour Return Despite $100M+ LIV Windfall

Jon Rahm is on a relentless run of tough calls. Leaving LIV 1.0 meant choosing between the comfortable rebuilt league and the money he was owed. The Spaniard chose the exit. Now, getting back onto the PGA Tour requires him to take another difficult route. PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner believes the Tour’s own restructuring will make that climb steeper than Rahm expects.

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Speaking on the Fore Play podcast, Kisner responded to his co-hosts’ question about whether Rahm would be back on the PGA Tour by the end of next year. He said the players he had discussed it with could not agree and then gave his own read on PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.

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“I had this discussion at lunch today with some fellow Tour players that I played with this morning, and everyone’s all over the place on it. Nobody really knows. My personal stance is Rolapp’s going to stick to his guns and be like, I gave you an opportunity to come back. I gave you a pathway in the offseason. You didn’t; you elected not to take it. Now, go earn your way back onto our Tour. If you want to come back and be a full member in good standing on our Tour, there’s an option. You can go play a world tour and earn your way back by finishing in the top 10.”

Co-host Riggs then extended the timeline for Rahm’s return. In his telling, Rahm would need to spend a year on the DP World Tour and then a season on the PGA Tour’s second tier, pushing his return back by two years. Kisner added:

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“Yeah, there’s no sponsor exemptions on the Championship Series in ’28. So, it’s not like, Hey, everybody’s just going to let Jon Rahm into every tournament because he’s Jon Rahm.”

The decision Rahm made came at a steep price. For context, he joined LIV Golf in December 2023 on a contract reportedly worth $300 million to $350 million. Across three seasons on the course, he earned more than $100 million, according to The New York Times.

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That said, he still had to walk away from LIV 2.0, with reports suggesting the league owed him between $100 million and $150 million. When presented with the terms, his lawyer told the bankruptcy court that the new league’s terms were unacceptable and that Rahm would rather exit than take part in the equity-based new league.

The decision gave Jon Rahm the option to walk away from LIV Golf, sure, but it has also left him with a new challenge: finding his way back to the PGA Tour. He currently plays on the DP World Tour after settling his fines in May, having rejected the PGA Tour’s returning member offer in January.

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Since then, the PGA Tour has also hardened its stance on LIV players’ return. Addressing the press, CEO Brian Rolapp stated: “I would also say three things when it comes to LIV players or anyone else who wants to be on the PGA Tour. One, the PGA Tour is built on meritocracy. Every player, whether they’re already here or they’re trying to be here, they’re going to earn a place based on their performance and on their success. That’s a core principle of the sport, and it certainly is of the PGA Tour.”

While the DP World Tour suits Rahm’s résumé, the route back to the PGA Tour could be much longer, as Kisner hinted.

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From 2028, the PGA Tour will run two parallel series. Ninety players will retain Championship Series status each year, while at least 20 will move up from the Challenger Series, where 144 players will compete for prize money. There will be no alternate list for championship events, so a famous name alone will not guarantee entry. Moreover, the Tour has already set its 2028 eligibility rules, with 2027 serving as a transition year under separate criteria.

Notably, Rahm is well aware of the changes he could face. He did not flinch when the changes first emerged in the media. Speaking ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open on July 7, he admitted he had missed the announcement because he avoids social media. Once briefed, he said the setup sounded familiar.

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“That’s not the first time I’ve heard that, so it’s not a surprise that that would happen,” he said of the restructuring.

Furthermore, Rahm said a season ending in August would give back the autumn window he always used for DP World Tour golf. The shake-up seemed less concerning when it was someone else’s problem. Now, he is the player who will have to navigate it.

Still, while Kisner warned that the restructuring could complicate Rahm’s return, he also highlighted how divided players remain on the issue. Rightfully so, as some have expressed concerns, while others have maintained a more neutral stance.

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Collin Morikawa, for one, noted that Rahm’s exit could push other LIV players to weigh their own futures. He even described the choice facing them as a “business decision.” PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy said he would vote for LIV players to return to the PGA Tour if given the option.

So, while players remain divided over what comes next, one thing is clear: Rahm could face a much longer route back to the PGA Tour, even after walking away from a reported nine-figure LIV payday.