‘Go Look In The Mirror’: Megan Khang Opens Up on Dad’s Blunt Advice That Taught Her to Stop the Blame Game

Long before Megan Khang played for Team USA at the Solheim Cup or won an LPGA title, she was a 5-year-old learning an important lesson at a golf course in Massachusetts. The lesson came from her dad after a bad round.

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The answer, as Khang recalls now, was simple, but honest. It also shaped how she approached the competition at the pro level. Even now, whenever Khang comes off the course frustrated, looking for someone or something to blame, her father’s advice shuts down that instinct down immediately. She revealed how.

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Speaking on the Tiger Dads podcast, Khang recalled his response to any bad round: “If I ever had like a bad round, my dad would always just say, ‘You can’t be mad at anyone. If you’re going to be mad at anyone, go look at the mirror.'” It started when she was just a child.

“So, I was 5 and a half years old when I started, and it was just mainly because my dad fell in love with the game in 2000, and I’m an only child,” she explained. Her father’s passion for the sport, combined with the practical reality of raising an only child, made golf a natural fit for the family. “My mom was very much like, ‘ We have a child, and so he started taking me to the golf course,” Khang said. But there were great sacrifices and hardships, too.

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As per an LPGA report, her father worked as an automotive mechanic. In fact, he did not pick up a golf club until he was well in his 20s. Her mother, Nou, was a school teacher. When Khang was born, and her parents realized her love for the sport, Lee quit his job to train his daughter. Meanwhile, Nou was the only earning member of the family. It made the mission much more important.

“Only child, golf was perfect sport just cuz you didn’t need a whole team. You didn’t need multiple people to go play the sport. And so I enjoyed it a lot.” Her parents aside, the sport suited Khang, too.

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“I was very competitive. I’m still am very competitive,” she said. “I think at a young age my parents saw the drive in me to want to be the best.” She leaned into that all-or-nothing spirit early, joking about the mentality it built in her: “I always joke it’s like a little only child syndrome of like, you know, I’m the star.”

It’s the kind of blunt, no-excuses parenting that’s become something of a hallmark among elite athletes’ upbringings — the idea that accountability has to start with yourself before it can go anywhere else. For Khang, that message landed early and stuck. “And so it taught me to grow up a little quicker,” she said, reflecting on just how formative that single piece of advice turned out to be

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That mindset has stayed with Megan Khang throughout her career. She turned pro right after high school in 2015 and earned her LPGA Tour card on her first try at Q-School. She also became the first player of Hmong descent to compete on the LPGA Tour. Her parents had fled Laos as refugees after the Vietnam War before settling in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Khang’s success did not come quickly. She had to wait until 2023, after 190 LPGA Tour starts, to win her first title. She beat Jin Young Ko at the CPKC Women’s Open.

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Since then, Megan Khang has played for Team USA in five Solheim Cups, most recently in 2026. She lost to Charley Hull 3&2 in Sunday singles. It was her first Solheim Cup loss since 2021 and ended her 8-0-1 unbeaten run. Interestingly, her first Solheim Cup match in 2019 was also against Hull, and she lost that match too. U.S. captain Angela Stanford has called Khang “the straw that stirs the drink.” Her career shows the same lesson her father taught her years ago: accept a tough loss, learn from it, and get back to work.

The interview was not only about Khang’s own career. She also spoke about how golf can help young athletes build character. She believes the sport teaches important lessons, including independence, competitiveness, and taking responsibility for your own results.

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Almost 20 years after that first lesson at 5½ years old, her father’s advice still shapes how Megan Khang talks about her career. Golf can be a tough sport, where one bad bounce or missed putt can ruin a round. For Khang, “go look in the mirror” became more than just advice from her father. It became a mindset that helped her deal with setbacks, Q-School challenges, close losses, and eventually her first LPGA win.