Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra walked away from guaranteed millions to chase something LIV Golf couldn’t offer him. Two years later, he is returning to competitive golf with a confession. Ahead of his arrival on the American circuit, the 26-year-old discussed his time with LIV Golf, stating that the league’s upfront payouts reduced his competitive motivation.

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Speaking with co-hosts Chris “Soly” Solomon and D.J. Piehowski on episode No. 1235 of the No Laying Up podcast, published November 23, Chacarra explained how the lack of traditional career milestones left him unfulfilled. “For me, it was just like I was going to bed with no goals,” Chacarra said when asked how his loss of motivation manifested.

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“When I won on LIV, my life didn’t really change much, you know, because I already had the money, and once you have the money, it didn’t really change much. But once you win in other tours, there are more goals that you can start to accomplish.”

Without access to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, major championships, or Ryder Cup qualification, victories on the Saudi-backed circuit did not advance his standing in golf’s premier competitions. Now competing on tours that offer direct qualification for major championships and the Ryder Cup, Chacarra has regained his motivation to train.

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“I go to bed happy, and I wake up with a lot of energy to be like, ‘Hey, I’m going to go work out because that’s going to lead me to have a chance to maybe win a Masters on a Sunday or to have a chance to be on a Ryder Cup team, to have a chance to be playing PGA Tour,’” he told Solomon and Piehowski.

Declining a Contract Renewal With LIV Golf

Chacarra joined LIV Golf in 2022 after leaving Oklahoma State as the No. 2 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He won the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in his fifth professional start and earned roughly $16 million during his time with the league.

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He doesn’t regret accepting the initial contract, calling the financial security for himself and his family an opportunity he “couldn’t say no” to. However, as his contract neared expiration at the end of the 2024 season, his dissatisfaction became clear.

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“I was losing motivation. I was losing my love for the game of golf, and my team and my people and my family were seeing that,” Chacarra said on the podcast. “I wasn’t in a great place.” Choosing not to re-sign was difficult, though he now views it as necessary for his professional development.

Rebuilding Through Pressure on the DP World Tour

Leaving LIV meant starting over without full status on a major tour, requiring Chacarra to compete again in events with week-to-week performance consequences. On No Laying Up, he described himself as “a goal guy” who relies on tangible stakes—such as standing over a seven-foot par putt on the 18th hole, knowing a miss costs $250,000 and vital ranking points. Executing a stroke under that pressure, he explained, is what makes practicing worthwhile.

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That approach produced consistent results on the DP World Tour:

2025 Season: Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, Chacarra won the 2025 Hero Indian Open to secure full DP World Tour membership.

Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, Chacarra won the 2025 Hero Indian Open to secure full DP World Tour membership. 2026 Season: He won three titles in five months—capturing consecutive victories at the KLM Open and the Open d’Italia before winning the DP World India Championship in October.

He won three titles in five months—capturing consecutive victories at the KLM Open and the Open d’Italia before winning the DP World India Championship in October. Dubai Finale: Chacarra closed the year with a third-place tie at the DP World Tour Championship, securing second place overall in the Race to Dubai standings (4,919.79 points) behind only Rory McIlroy and earning a $1 million bonus-pool payout.

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Preparing for Torrey Pines, Majors, and the Ryder Cup

By finishing as the leading non-exempt player in the 2026 Race to Dubai, Chacarra earned dual PGA Tour membership for 2027, along with exemptions into The PLAYERS Championship and Signature Events. He plans to make his debut as a full-time PGA Tour member at Torrey Pines early in the new season.

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With 33 players ahead of him in the world rankings and major-championship qualification accessible again, the 26-year-old enters 2027 with the exact targets he lacked during his LIV tenure. After declining guaranteed money to compete in open-qualification events, Chacarra can now compete against top-ranked fields, qualify for the Masters, and earn points toward the European Ryder Cup team.