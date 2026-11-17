Practice routines rarely start arguments, but one at the 2026 Internet Invitational did, and Big John is not backing down from it. The Big John Golfs creator became one of the breakout names of the event, and he has now revisited the ball-moved penalty that shaped his Episode 4 singles match against Sam Heung Min. In a video with Salim, posted on November 16, he explained what he felt in the moment and how he answered it.

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Big John told Salim the trouble began while he was going through his routine over the ball. In his telling, Sam believed he had touched it, and Big John rejected that on the spot.

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“So Sam accused me of cheating. On hole two, when I was doing my practice routine, when you bop the club up, pop the club down, like looking at the thing, he said I nicked the ball before I went back. I didn’t see it. I didn’t feel it. I love Sam, by the way. Don’t go at Sam.”

His mood changed quickly, and so did his approach to the match.

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“I was obviously really fired up, right? And pretty much, Portnoy came over and he’s like, ‘Here, you’re cheating now.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, this guy.’ And I gave Sam the hole, and I literally looked at the camera, I looked at everywhere, and I go, ‘Ball don’t lie.’”

“I literally beat him like three up. … If you’re really going to die on that hill, I’m going to prove to you that even without the hole, I’m going to beat you. And I did. I beat him handsomely.”

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So Big John conceded the hole and then set out to win the match anyway. He said Sam later came over and told him they were playing for $1.3 million and that he would have done the same. Big John said he would not have, because he simply would not have cared that much. He also pointed out that any contact changed nothing, since he hit a poor shot on that hole regardless.

That $1.3 million figure checks out. The winning team took $4 million, and each of its three members earned roughly $1.33 million.

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Coverage of the episode backs up the core of the story, with one difference on timing. Reports place the moment on the 13th hole as Big John set up for an approach shot, not on hole two. It came in Episode 4, when Team Ruffels beat Team Bryan 12.5-6.5 at Buffalo Ridge. Wesley Bryan, Sam’s playing partner, raised the question on Sam’s behalf. Big John accepted a penalty despite being unsure the ball had moved, then won the match 3 and 2.

The footage does little to settle it. Golf Digest said the best video captured of the incident does not seem to show any wrongdoing. Under Rule 9.4, a player is penalized only when it is known or virtually certain they moved the ball, which the R&A describes as at least 95 percent likely.

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The call also landed on a player with plenty of goodwill. John Melstrom II earned his following through creative challenges and on-course matches. He then drained a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to push Team White into Day 2. His own team, with Ryan Whitney and Salim, lost the final 5&3 to Nick Stubbe, Sam Bozoian, and Bobby Ray.

Sam Heung Min Has His Own Version

Heung Min, a New Zealand pro turned content creator, spoke up after the finale. In a profanity-filled video, he said, “This isn’t actually about Big John’s ball moving because I couldn’t care less.” His anger was aimed at critics on Barstool podcasts and at how the event handled its rules, including a late tee time for which he said the tournament was inconsistent.

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He later called a similar penalty on himself on a chip shot, which cost him a hole. His formal statement on the matter was two words: “Ball moved.” Whitney, Big John’s teammate, called the original ruling one of the softest things he had seen.

Neither golfer sounds interested in a feud, though. Heung Min said he loves Big John, and Big John closed by saying the same about Sam and mentioned filming a video together in Vegas in a couple of weeks.