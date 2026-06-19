‘Going to Get Punished’: Scottie Scheffler Sounds Alarm Over Brutal U.S. Open Test After Round 1

Shinnecock Hills was in no mood to play nice on Thursday. Most groups barely made it to the turn before the fog stopped everything. When that cleared up, the wind showed up. So, entering the New York course, the writing on the wall was clear: adapt to the conditions if you want to succeed. Unfortunately for the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, even his good executions were not fruitful. He walked off with a 2-over 72, and his post-round explanation cut closer to the bone than the scorecard.

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“Today it felt like a day where a lot of good shots were going to get punished is what it felt like,” Scheffler said after he completed his opening round. “You had to be hitting a great shot if you wanted to avoid a punishment. I think good would put you in some tough spots.

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“Overall, yeah, it was a really challenging day. If you told me when I was staring at my par putt on 9 that I would post 2-over today, I would definitely have taken it at the time. Overall, it was a good battle. Get some rest, and we’ll see how the course changes over the next day.”

Wind and fog combined to make Thursday’s conditions a major storyline from the start. Shinnecock sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Peconic Bay, with almost no natural shelter from coastal gusts, offering no protection, and the forecast had called for sustained wind throughout Round 1. Scheffler was asked how much the changing conditions affected him and answered directly.

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“We were going out early. When it was foggy, I was trying to get a good judge for how much — or how much shorter the ball would go with the moisture on it, especially into the wind. After the fog kind of cleared, the ball started drying up. I don’t feel like the conditions changed too much. It was just windy.”

The day got off to a rough start before anyone could even get going, and then the fog forced a suspension at 7:05 a.m. ET with only 14 players on the course. When play resumed at 9:05 a.m., warm-ups had been abandoned and restarted. J.J. Spaun, last year’s champ, was paired with Scheffler and amateur Mason Howell, and he ended up shooting 7-over. Every round at Shinnecock since 1986 has averaged at least two strokes over par, and this Thursday was no exception.

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+2 wasn’t a bad score at all, considering the conditions.

Scheffler entered as the field’s top ball-striker, backed by his approach stats and two recent top-3 U.S. Open finishes. He hit 12 of 14 fairways and found just nine greens. But he had to deal with two totally different setups in just one round, starting with the fog that was so thick it soaked the ball and made irons come up short out of nowhere.

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Then came the wind above 35 mph, compressing the trajectory and narrowing the margin on every mid-iron. One former Tour winner who watched Scheffler warming up noticed a little hiccup in his swing timing, making matters worse.

Imago April 30, 2026, Doral, Florida, USA: April 30, 2026, Doral, Florida, USA-Scottie Scheffler of the United States, walks to the next green, during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida Doral USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260430_znp_sd3_039 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

Rory McIlroy finished with two bogeys and posted a 69, one under par. So far, out of 156 players, only 18 have finished under par. That tells a lot about how the day went for all and not just the World No.1.

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Round 1 here was less about producing brilliant golf and more about limiting damage. Scheffler said it plainly: the course demanded great shots because even good ones got punished. That distinction between good and great defined the day, and the world’s No. 1 understood it from the first tee.