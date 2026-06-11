‘Going to Let Me Down’: Brooks Koepka Shares Honest Take on His PGA Tour Struggles Ahead of U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka is back at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in seven years. His return comes amid a busy PGA Tour comeback that has helped breathe new life into his season since January. After weeks of grinding through events to lock up status for next year, Koepka finally took his first planned break of the season before arriving at TPC Toronto. Speaking this week, the five-time major champion reflected on the ups and downs of the year, from the progress he has seen in his game to the frustrations that still linger.

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“It’s been good. Just the putter’s kind of let me down,” Koepka said to Adam Stanley ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. “I was just telling Rex I think one shot better, I’d have probably six top tens, which is kind of annoying. But knocking on the door. I just need to figure out that putter, but everything else is coming together.”

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The five-time major champion has recorded six top-20 finishes in 2026. He recorded a T14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as his most recent start before arriving in Canada. His ball-striking has been particularly impressive, as he led the PGA TOUR field in strokes gained approach heading into the PGA Championship in May. This, however, makes his struggle on the greens all the more frustrating.

His putting has been the glaring weakness. Koepka ranked 149th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, a deficiency that repeatedly cost him throughout the season. Still, he managed a T9 finish at the Genesis Invitational in February. It was his first PGA Tour top 10 result since the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

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The encouraging sign for Koepka is that his underlying numbers suggest he is much closer to contention than his results may indicate. Entering the RBC Canadian Open, he ranked second in strokes gained approach over the previous 36 rounds, trailing only Collin Morikawa. For a player who has repeatedly pointed to putting as his primary issue, that serves as further evidence that the foundation of his game remains intact.

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That trend could be particularly significant at TPC Toronto. Last year’s tournament showed that elite ball-striking carried considerable value around the course, with eventual winner Ryan Fox prevailing despite not ranking among the week’s best putters. The layout’s wide fairways and emphasis on approach play could provide an ideal test for someone whose irons have consistently been one of the strongest parts of his game.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January after four seasons on LIV Golf. To secure full status for 2027, he needed to compete in at least 15 Tour-sanctioned events this year. That obligation left little room for recovery, as he decided to skip the Memorial Tournament.

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“It’s been great. Honestly, I feel like I was mentally prepping when I was first alternate twice, so you’re still prepping for a tournament and you’re there on site and ready to go. But it was a lot of weeks in a row, and taking one week off to get in touch with the clubs and have a mental refresh, I think, is important. It helps get me through the rest of the season,” he reflected.

At the 2025 Irish Open, Kopka had reflected openly about the toll a difficult season can take. He noted that golf is a game where you sit and overthink when your game is going wrong. That admission had come after his 2025 season was derailed by swing problems and compounded by personal grief.

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Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks. It is something Koepka described as taking a serious toll on both of them. Additionally, away from the course, he also cited family circumstances as a central reason for leaving LIV at the end of the year. It is known that the schedule did not allow him to spend time with his family.

But the couple welcomed their son, Crew, in July 2023, and since then, Koepka has spoken about how fatherhood has reshaped his perspective on life. This break, most certainly, helped him juggle his responsibilities as he comes back with a mental refresh.

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That perspective may prove valuable as he enters another stretch of tournaments. While the results have not fully reflected it, Koepka’s recent performances suggest he is not searching for a complete overhaul. Instead, he appears to be chasing small gains on the greens that could finally allow the rest of his game to translate into a legitimate title run.

With that said, Brooks Koepka is chasing his first PGA Tour victory since his return, and Osprey Valley offers a genuine opportunity. His approach play has already put him among the Tour’s best this season. If he can pair that with even an average week with the putter, the breakthrough he has been waiting for may not be far away.