Golf Analyst Blames PGA Tour for Exploiting Tiger Woods Leading to His Off-Course Struggles

Tiger Woods’ latest off-course incident has raised a question that goes far beyond one bad decision. After the 2017 incident, he was again involved in a DUI arrest, and this time, things got much worse for him. Since this was not the first incident, there are calls for punishment and consequences. While Woods has not spoken anything about it yet, as always, golf analyst Brendan Porath suggests that the blame lies with the very system that benefits from Woods’ status.

“He’s on TV because of the TGL, right? Let’s just put it that way. And TGL is going to squeeze every drop they can out of him, and this is part of the problem, right? And those are the people. Many of the people around him squeezing the drops out of him. They got their highest rating, second-highest area ratings this week because Tiger was there,” Porath said on Fried Egg Golf and The Shotgun Start podcast.

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“This is not to take agency out of Tiger. This is not to fully blame the people around him, but they are deserving of some blame. But, you know, he’s on TV. He doesn’t look right. He hasn’t looked right.”

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Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI on March 27, 2026. His Land Rover turned sideways when trying to overtake a truck on a residential road. He appeared impaired, so the law enforcement officers asked for tests. The breathalyzer showed 0%, but Woods refused a urine test, resulting in his arrest.

Imago March 27, 2026, Jupiter, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, authorities say. Woods has been charged with a DUI and with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: February 17, 2023, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods on the 16th green of the Riviera Country Club during the 2nd round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAh234 20230217_zsp_h234_008 Copyright: xMarkxEdwardxHarrisx

This was his third major vehicular incident since 2017. He was released on bail after spending about 8 hours in jail. However, the legal challenges are yet to begin, and they could be devastating considering his past incidents.

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Porath believes the entire incident stemmed from TGL and the PGA Tour. While none of the leagues were directly involved, the stress they put on Tiger Woods could have led to the incident. For instance, the Big Cat’s appearance in the TGL finals drew 989,000 viewers. This was the season’s highest viewership.

The golf analyst believes that the idea of Woods entering the match was to get these high views. Before he came in, the earlier matches had far worse numbers. The same goes for the PGA Tour’s Future Competitions Committee (FCC), too. As Porath pointed out, these organizations are taking out every ounce of power Woods has.

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Tiger Woods himself admitted that the overwhelming workload of leading the FCC and his TGL commitments prevented him from accepting the 2025 US Ryder Cup captaincy.

Porath even advised that they should talk to the 82x PGA Tour winner.

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“In my opinion, I think there’s people around him that won’t confront him about his issues, won’t confront him about maybe there’s a problem there are, the media won’t ask these questions because it’s Tiger Woods it’s a person of a prominent authority, it’s a person who’s generally, like quite frankly respected and revered for his work,” he added.

“And so there is like an element of whether it’s the tour, whether it’s always so instrumental, he’s just a leader, he’s a voice, whether it’s people around him, people at the tour, people in golf media, there is an element of reference that has gone too far.”

Post-2021 surgery, Woods’ health has never been at 100%. He made a few attempts to return to professional golf, but never succeeded. Despite that, the PGA Tour has constantly tried to make the most of him, be it having him host the Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge or making him the head of the FCC. These overwhelming demands would have affected his health and recovery.

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While Brendan Porath is being subtle about the blame, a retired pro was not. And he was not blaming the PGA Tour, but rather asking the organization to impose severe punishment on Tiger Woods.

Mark Lye asks for repercussions for Tiger Woods DUI arrest

Mark Lye is a former PGA Tour winner. He won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic. After Woods’ arrest, he called for the PGA Tour to suspend or punish him. Appearing on Fox & Friends Weekend on March 28, Lye stressed accountability. He even took to X to call for Woods’ removal as host of the Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge.

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“First domino should be to take Tiger’s name off LA Open Genesis…not a good look. Next, the Hero. As a former player myself, as well as broadcaster, I couldn’t even show my face again,” Lye wrote in an X post.

Besides that, Lye invoked morals clauses in pro contracts. He said that Woods plays a high-level role in the PGA policy board. Thus, he believes that the PGA Tour should not let him escape again, referring to his past incidents.

While Mark Lye blames Tiger Woods for the entire thing, Brendan Porath sees that the system around him shares part of the blame. These contrasting perspectives underline a deeper issue. They question whether accountability lies solely with Woods or also with those who continue to benefit from his presence.