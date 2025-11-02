Golf Analyst Breaks Down the Glaring Gap Between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods: ‘There’s No Comparison’

Another day, another Tiger Woods–Scottie Scheffler comparison. For many, the debate has grown exhausting; for fans, it’s just another way to support their favorite player. But for anyone convinced Scheffler is on the verge of surpassing Woods, Trey Wingo has one blunt message:

“Try knitting because you don’t have a clue, man!”

Fed up with the recurring Woods–Scheffler comparison, Wingo fired back using “a fun little thing called data and statistics.” In his video, The Debate That Will Define Golf’s Next Era, the veteran analyst unveiled a detailed statistical breakdown proving just how far behind “Mr. Inevitable” remains from catching the Big Cat. His conclusion? More than a decade away.

“It’s not close yet. He’s [Scheffler] dominating the way Tiger Woods has dominated, but he got to do it for a decade to come close to what The Big Cat has done.” By the end of the video, Wingo made it clear: there’s no comparison.

“He is as dominant as we’ve seen a golfer be on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods,” Wingo acknowledged. “But that’s where we need to pump the brakes.”

Scottie Scheffler, Wingo explains in his video, has enjoyed an outstanding 2025 season. He won five tournaments, including two majors (the PGA and The Open), and posted 16 top-10 finishes. He currently holds the No. 1 spot in the OWGR rankings as the best male golfer in the world. Still, Wingo notes, these numbers don’t even come close to Tiger Woods’ historic standards.

Wingo turns to the data to drive his point home. Scheffler’s scoring average this season is 68.131—the fifth-best in PGA Tour history. “Remarkable feat by any standard,” says Wingo. But if Scheffler’s fifth, who are the four ahead of him? As Wingo dryly points out, you already know the answer.

“Scottie would be…fifth best behind Tiger Woods in 2000, Tiger Woods in 2007, Tiger Woods in 2009, Tiger Woods in 2006, and oh, by the way, after Scottie at fifth, Tiger also has the sixth and seventh best rounds per average score in the history of the PGA Tour,” Wingo says with a smirk. “So, in between this gigantic Tiger Woods sandwich of best scoring average of all time is one thin slice of American cheese, and that cheese is named Scottie Scheffler.”

This mix of humor and sarcasm underscores Wingo’s main argument: Scheffler’s current dominance isn’t about how high he peaks this season—it’s about how long he can sustain it.

“Wait, kids, hold on. There’s more,” Wingo laughs.

Scheffler has held the No. 1 world ranking for 120 weeks (at the time of Wingo’s video, it was 116). That’s the longest such streak since, of course, Tiger Woods, who reigned atop the rankings for 281 weeks straight. Woods also owns the record for the most total weeks as world No. 1 in OWGR history—a staggering 683. Scheffler, by comparison, sits at just 163 (150 at the time of recording).

“For Scottie to tie to tie, not break, to tie Tiger Woods’ record…he would have to hold the number one position from the moment we’re taping this in August of 2025 until October 2035,” Wingo says exacerberately.

“We’re talking over a decade where he [Scheffler] can’t take a week off. There can’t be a single week, not one, not one week where he falls below world number one for him to have a chance, a chance to get to where Tiger Woods has been as the number one in the world.”

This gulf only widens when you dig into the conversion stats. Scheffler’s ten consecutive 54-hole leads are amazing. But it’s not even a third of Woods’ streak of 37 straight conversions.

“Take that ten, triple it, and add seven more,” Wingo said.

And while Scheffler’s climb has been staggering, age does add another wrinkle. His first-to-fourth major stretch spanned 1,197 days. That is the same as Woods’ from the 1997 Masters to the 2000 Open. But as Wingo points out:

“Tiger did that in his early 20s. Scottie’s doing it at 29.”

And Scheffler knows this very well, too. He himself, from time and time again brushed off these comparisons.

“It’s a wakeup call and an alarm bell to the people who are in this mindset of it just happened now, so it must be the best thing ever,” concludes Wingo.

Yet, there can be a few minor places where Scottie Scheffler might end up surpassing Tiger Woods.

Where Scottie Scheffler could actually surpass Tiger Woods

Chief among these is the money. As of October 2025, Scheffler has earned roughly $99 million in official PGA Tour prize money. This rapidly closes in on Woods’ $120 million career total. With purses on the modern PGA Tour ballooning year over year, Scheffler is almost guaranteed to become the Tour’s all-time earnings leader within the next few events. And then if you factor in bonuses and non-official payouts, both players sit around $155 million.

There are smaller categories, too, where Scheffler may have an edge. He has recorded two holes-in-one on the PGA Tour, whereas Woods has three. Given the volume of events Scheffler continues to play, that’s a number he could easily match or pass.

But perhaps, the most nuanced area of comparison lies in the Ryder Cup. This is one area where both players’ otherwise unshakable dominance seems to falter. Woods has a record of 13-21-3 over eight Ryder Cups, earning just 39.2% of points. And ironically, Scheffler might surpass him here by registering a worse record. His current record is 3-6-3 through three appearances.

Yet, where he does hold a slight edge is in singles play. He’s unbeaten in that format (2-0-1), compared to Woods’ 4-2-2. If he maintains that trend, Scheffler could legitimately outdo Tiger.

In the grander scheme, these categories are just footnotes next to Tiger Woods’s monumental dominance. He has built his empire on eras, not moments. Scottie Scheffler, for now, is stacking the moments.