Golf Analyst Defends Rory McIlroy’s Cold Turn Amid Media Feud: ‘Don’t Blame Him’

Rory McIlroy still has one supporter left. After his Masters triumph in April – the pinnacle of his “Everest” moment – McIlroy’s usual spring-in-step enthusiasm has given way to frustration and a dash of annoyance, particularly with the media scrutiny that followed the driver saga during the 2025 PGA Championship. His recent outbursts, like smashing a tee box marker at the US Open and saying, “I have earned the right to do whatever I want to do”, have raised eyebrows. Yet, one golf insider sympathizes with the latest grand slam winner. Somewhat.

Speaking on the latest episode of Indo Sport with host Joe Molloy on Spotify, Alan Shipnuck noted that he has been fascinated and concerned by McIlroy’s journey. Shipnuck, who has spent the last year writing a book about the golfer, due out in March 2026, says, “I don’t blame him at Oakmont… but Portrush is going to be fascinating theater… if he can dig deep and find something there, but if he doesn’t, I’m definitely concerned about what this means for going forward.”

And well, Shipnuck, you’re not alone — McIlroy’s performance after his grand slam glory has been a matter of concern. A lackluster at Oakmont, where he scored a dismal 7-over par to land at T19, had many wondering if the spark had fizzled out. But now the golfer is bouncing back, it seems. A scintillating 64 in the Travelers Championship seemed to have breathed some confidence in the golfer and the fans, with McIlroy describing it as “a tonic,” and who can blame him? The world No. 2’s bogey-free round, featuring six birdies, has him feeling optimistic about his chances at Royal Portrush next month. But the dark clouds of worry are still hovering over the golfer’s head.

According to Shipnuck, McIlroy’s existential crisis began after the Masters, where the letdown of chasing a dream seemed to take a toll on him. Drawing a comparison to Phil Mickelson‘s breakthrough win at the 2004 Masters, Shipnuck observed, “Phil won the Masters in 2004 to break through after a dozen years of being the best player without a major… and Phil just kept going.” True that.

via Imago February 2, 2025, Pebble Beach, Ca, USA: Rory McIlroy during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE Pebble Beach USA – ZUMAi237 20250202_zsa_i237_203 Copyright: xFlanigan/Imagespacex

At the 2004 Masters, where he jumped spread-eagled into the Georgia air in ecstasy after sinking an 18-foot birdie putt, Phil Mickelson finally broke his 46-major drought without a win. “I think I yelled out, ‘I did it!’ It was a little surreal. I couldn’t believe it finally happened.” With a final-round 69, Mickelson beat Ernie Els by a shot and then went on to win his second major just a year later at the 2005 PGA Championship. So, can McIlroy bounce back and claim his old self with another major title again? Well, the golfer is surely trying.

Rory McIlroy says he is ‘concentrating’ on his ‘quality of golf’

Rory McIlroy is dialing in on his game, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch. He’s shedding his skin, shedding the frustration, and refocusing on what truly matters — playing quality golf. “I just want to see some good golf and see some better shots,” he says, his voice laced with determination. “If you concentrate on that and you’re concentrating on your quality of golf and concentrating on just trying to play to the best of your ability, the result will take care of itself.” And boy, did he deliver.

A bogey-free morning at TPC River Highlands had him sitting pretty in second place, just two shots behind clubhouse leader Austin Eckroat. The highlight of his round was undoubtedly his daring shot on the par-four 17th, where he flew the lake guarding the green from 175 yards and holed from 28 feet. Talk about clutch. McIlroy is enjoying the ride, too, especially with his playing partner, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, in tow.

Bradley, who also shot 64, was the fan favorite, with the crowd chanting “Captain America” and “USA” — a nice change of pace for McIlroy, who’s usually the main attraction. “It’s cool for Keegan to be here, be the US Ryder Cup captain and get all that support,” McIlroy says with a grin. As he heads into the Open Championship, the question on everyone’s mind is: can McIlroy’s newfound focus and quality golf be the winning formula he needs? Perhaps. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!