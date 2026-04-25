Golf Analyst Slammed for Making Light of Phil Mickelson’s Family Health Issue: ‘You’ll Eat Humble Pie’

Golf analyst Trey Wingo publicly criticized LIV players for missing events. His criticism was specifically of Phil Mickelson, questioning why Mickelson had not participated in any LIV events throughout the year. Although he acknowledged that a family health issue had been cited as the reason, he hesitated to fully accept it. This is exactly what Ian Poulter took issue with on Saturday.

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Trey argued that Mickelson‘s absence indicated that LIV was essentially losing momentum. He alleged that Mickelson had previously dedicated his efforts to LIV, reportedly recruiting PGA Tour players to join, but now he seemed to be nowhere to be found. Ian Poulter took to the platform and sharply replied.

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“I do hope Trey apologizes officially when he knows the real reason why the guys have missed events. He will be extremely embarrassed and should be. Stuff like this is so disappointing. Spouting shite without knowing personal reasons. So so sad. You’ll eat humble pie,” Poulter wrote.

Poulter and Mickelson play on LIV together now, but their friendship goes way back. In 2010, Lefty shared that he loves Ian’s clothes and that he compliments him all the time. The two get along well and have had a lot of fun in the Ryder Cups playing against each other.

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“I just think Ian is a good guy,” Lefty said.

Phil Mickelson has barely been able to play this year. He missed the first four LIV Golf events of the season before making a brief return at LIV South Africa in March. Shortly after, he withdrew from the Masters entirely and said that he would be away from the game for an extended period of time. This marked the fourth time in 36 years that the six-time major winner has missed the Masters since debuting in 1991.

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Poulter’s frustration was evident, especially since Mickelson’s situation was already public. Fellow golf journalist Matt Vincenzi also weighed in on the exchange.

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“Also just flat out false considering he has played in a ‘single event’ in South Africa,” he wrote, before adding bluntly, “F–g moron.”

Saturday was not the first time Poulter has used his platform to push back on narratives he feels are untrue to his LIV colleagues. In recent weeks alone, he has done the same for Bryson DeChambeau. When he thinks a fellow LIV player is misinterpreted, he seeks clarification.

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Ian Poulter Always Steps Up for LIV Golf Colleagues

Earlier this month, reports surfaced suggesting that Bryson DeChambeau spent part of his Masters week meeting with outside organizations, exploring a potential exit strategy if he chooses to leave LIV Golf at the end of the season.

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At the same time, separate claims suggested he was seeking a contract renewal from the Public Investment Fund worth close to $500 million, while also holding discussions with both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour about a possible return. The narrative that quickly formed was blunt: LIV’s biggest remaining star was unhappy, underperforming, and already looking for a way out.

On the same afternoon, Ian Poulter took to X, writing,

“It’s simply staggering the amount of bullshit that pours out daily. Such a shame and disappointing. I guess it will make for a good book one day.”

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Lee Westwood echoed the frustration, replying,

“Must be Monday, new week, new bullshit.”

The reaction comes at a sensitive time. LIV Golf is navigating one of its more uncertain stretches since launching in 2022, with ongoing speculation around funding and long-term stability. Against that backdrop, reports involving a player of DeChambeau’s stature carry added weight, amplifying scrutiny around both the league and its future.

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Whether those reports accurately reflect DeChambeau’s situation is another question. What is clear, however, is where Poulter stands. Now 50 and in the latter stage of his career, he has emerged as one of LIV’s most vocal defenders, giving up his DP World Tour membership and effectively closing the door on future Ryder Cup involvement. It also explains why, when he sees narratives forming around his peers, he is rarely inclined to stay silent.