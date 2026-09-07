Golf Analyst Takes a Dig at PGA Tour as He Credits Its Absence for Walker Cup’s Unexpected Success

The PGA Tour faces one core problem: too many events confuse casual fans. This weekend proved the fix. But one analyst believes the actual story isn’t the result—it’s what made the event watchable.

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Speaking on the Shotgun Start podcast, golf analyst Andy Johnson credited the 2026 Walker Cup’s success to one factor: a clear calendar with no conflicting PGA Tour events.

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“The thing that I take away from this, from the big picture, is this should be a modern blueprint for the way we approach golf. There are a lot of things that made sense about this week. The decks were cleared. There’s no conflicting PGA Tour event. There’s no so people can actually focus on what’s happening in the golf in the golf.”

“I got texts from casual golf fans about how great the Walker Cup had been, and why that was allowed to happen was that there wasn’t, like, I frankly, the PGA Tour wasn’t just taking up a lot of the oxygen with some milk-to-sh**ty event, which is what they so often do.”

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Johnson’s case rests on three factors:

A clear calendar—completely open, meaning no PGA Tour event that weekend. Dedicated broadcast coverage—gave the full match extended coverage rather than splitting attention with something else. Timing before college football chaos—the Walker Cup landed before college football’s opening chaos, helping casual fans actually enjoy the experience.

Notably, the absence in tournaments wasn’t an accident of timing. The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs ended on Sunday, August 30, and its next event, the new Biltmore Championship in Asheville, doesn’t tee off until Thursday, September 17. That gap left the Walker Cup as close to the only game in town as golf gets. Moreover, the other event running the same weekend was the DP World Tour, which Johnson pointed out barely registered or clashed with the audience’s experience.

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Notably, the number of Walker Cup invitees added to the point, too. For instance, the Golf Channel ran Walker Cup coverage all morning both days without viewers being distracted. The event was also a huge sellout on the ground. Lahinch drew roughly 8,000 fans a day, including over 1,700 kids who got in free for the first Walker Cup ever held on the course. Moreover, as Johnson added, the atmosphere carried over into casual conversations. He got texts from non-diehard fans raving about the match. It’s the organic buzz a mid-tier PGA Tour stop seldom generates.

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Interestingly, the tradeoff is exactly what CEO Brian Rolapp has been talking about since taking over.

“The sports business is not that hard,” Rolapp said earlier this year. “Just think like a fan, and nine out of ten times, that’s probably the right answer.”

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He has also advocated for clearing the schedule for casual fans, giving them a clear picture of what to watch and when.

That thinking is why Tour is overhauling its structure, starting in 2028, splitting into the Championship Series and the second-tier Challenger Series. Rolapp has framed it as a direct response to fans who wanted fewer diluted weeks and more events that actually matter.

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How the 2028 turns out is a far-off visual. For now, the Walker Cup was a success. Great Britain & Ireland erased a three-point deficit on Sunday singles, with Josh Hill closing it out on the 18th green for the nation’s first win since 2015. U.S. amateur Jack Whaley, 8-and-7, and the rout of William Jennings set a 47-year record for a margin of victory along the way. Fans enjoyed the experience as much as the players on the course.

Whether the PGA Tour commits to a similar plan remains to be seen.