Golf Analyst Thorws Brutal Reality Check at 19-Year-Old Blades Brown Ahead of PGA Tour Rise

Blades Brown has done everything right so far. Eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour, six on the PGA Tour, and now a special temporary membership at 19. The question is no longer if he belongs. It is whether he can stay.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Smylie Show, co-host Charlie Hulme offered a pointed take on Blades Brown’s route. “That approach has a higher ceiling but also a lower floor. If you get it wrong, don’t receive sponsor exemptions, and lose status, you could tumble out of relevance very quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers explain exactly why that warning lands. Before the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Brown only had seven sponsor exemptions as a non-member. On the PGA Tour, players need a membership card to get into tournaments. Without it, you only get seven sponsor invites. Blades Brown needed to finish 21st or better at the Byron Nelson to get unlimited exemptions. And he made sure he got one.

He finished T14 and gained the special temporary membership on the PGA Tour for this season after shooting 66-68-65-67 at TPC Craig Ranch. Math is simple here; this season is secured. The question is about 2027, and for that, the 19-year-old has to put up consistently good numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 23, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Blades Brown R of Nashville, Tennessee lines up a putt on the green during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240723_fap_w109_030 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Hulme acknowledged the other side, too: “Some of the points players are earning on the PGA Tour are accelerating careers. Look at where Blades Brown is. He bet on himself, earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, and now looks likely to secure a PGA Tour card for next year. While the PGA Tour University system definitely provides a pathway that many college golfers didn’t have in previous years, it’s also a little safer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That contrast points directly to Ludvig Aberg, who in 2023 became the first player to earn direct PGA Tour access via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the PGA Tour University Ranking. In the first five years of PGA TOUR University, 104 players from 47 schools have earned performance benefits.

Blades Brown turned pro at 17, which made him ineligible for college golf entirely. And he is having a decent season so far: T18 at The American Express, 3rd at Puerto Rico Open, 3rd at Club Car Championship, 2nd at Tulum Championship, T26 at Zurich Classic, T40 at Valspar, T9 at Myrtle Beach Classic, and now T14 at the Byron Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to set my own goals and standards,” Brown said after his $10.3M event. “I just try to take it one shot at a time, control the controllables, and just try to let everything else happen on its own.”

Now Brown faces a decision as big as the milestone itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Blades Brown?

Blades Brown has three choices now. Play only PGA Tour events and try to earn a full card for 2027. He plays only Korn Ferry Tour events, where he sits 13th in the KFT points list and the top 20 get their cards at the end of the year. Or play both and hope the results are good enough, because if not, he could finish 2026 with no eligibility anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown appreciates the KFT so much and will be competing the coming week at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I mean, good golf takes care of everything,” Brown said. “The Korn Ferry Tour is awesome. For me, what it’s done for me is it’s provided me a pathway to the PGA Tour.” “The cool thing that I think it’s done is it’s taught me to go low,” he said of his experience so far. “I can’t thank the Korn Ferry Tour enough for teaching me those valuable lessons because everybody out on the PGA TOUR can go low. Without the Korn Ferry Tour, I would not have had that strength.”

The catch is that a Korn Ferry card does not get you into Signature Events at the start of 2027. Blades Brown was happy about the status, but he was confused, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a pretty cool spot to be in,” he told CBS’s Amanda Balionis. “Saying that I now have special temporary status on the PGA Tour, younger Blades would be like, ‘You have what?’ I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. We will have to see,” he said.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Brown will join the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Ryan Fox, and Nicolai Hojgaard, as they also reached the PGA Tour successfully after receiving the special temporary membership.