Golf Analyst Warns Rory McIlroy’s Next Move May Cost PGA Tour After 2nd Masters Win

Rory McIlroy’s second Masters triumph has reshaped his resume. He went from winning no Masters for a very long time to being the fourth golfer to win them back-to-back. But this win might also change how often fans see him on the PGA Tour. Golf analyst Brendan Porath points out that at this point in his legacy, there’s something else the Northern Irishman would want to prioritize than regular appearances on the PGA Tour.

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“I would doubt he would also pass Quail Hollow. Pat, take a pass on Quail Hollow. I think that’s an event that’s important to him. I think that market is important to him. He obviously has an incredible history there. But I do think we’re entering a different phase of Rory McIlroy’s approach to his own golf priorities, right?” Brendan Porath said on the 5 Clubs podcast.

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“I think he served his time on the board. He served his time as this advocate and ambassador for the PGA Tour. I think he wishes the best for the PGA Tour, will be a loyal member. I think he’s going to put his career and his schedule first, whether that means certain PGA Tour signature events, playoffs, whatever.”

There are three signature events now until the next major, the 2026 PGA Championship. And Rory McIlroy has already decided to skip the RBC Heritage, which leaves the Cadillac Championship 2026 and the Truist Championship 2026.

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The issue here is that both these events are packed ahead of the PGA Championship, which runs from May 14 to May 17, 2026. The Cadillac Championship is scheduled from April 30 to May 3, 2026, while the Truist Championship runs from May 7 to 10, 2026.

Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 3 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 11, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326672035

Looking at Rory McIlroy’s preparation heading into the Masters, it seems unlikely he will participate in both events. The last event he played before the first major of the season was the Players Championship 2026. He then skipped three events.

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This could lead to declining viewership for some PGA Tour events. As a 2x Masters champion and one of the most popular golfers worldwide, he draws many fans who turn on their televisions and streaming platforms to watch him play.

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Thus, his absence could make any tournament lose a major draw for TV, sponsors, and fans. The Tour sells these Signature Events partly on the promise of participation by big golfers, thanks to the huge prize money. McIlroy’s absence would mean the PGA Tour might not be able to deliver on that promise, which would affect the commercial return as well.

The next skipping stretch looms even as Quail Hollow is where the golfer won his first PGA Tour event in 2010, at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship. He even set the course record of 62 at the time, which he broke in 2015 with his lowest ever round of 61. The Northern Irishman has conquered that course multiple times since then, including in 2015, 2021, and 2024.

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However, Porath believes that he would still skip it. In fact, there’s no knowing where McIlroy would play next after his 2nd Masters win.

“We saw him skip Memphis last year. I think he is what we just talked about in the prior question, laser-focused on what is going to change his resume, what is going to elevate his career resume at this point, and that is major championships. That is the Ryder Cup,” he added.

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“It’s hard for me to see him skipping all three weeks. He sort of spoke to that. I don’t know that you’ll see him skip three weeks in a row. Maybe going into the Masters going forward. I don’t think that’s his game plan going forward, but I do think he’s going to be less beholden to just showing up because the PGA Tour softly requests it,” Porath added.

As Porath rightly pointed out, Rory McIlroy has skipped important events in the past, too. He skipped the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, a playoff opener. Besides that, he also skipped the RBC Heritage in 2023, 2025, and now again in 2026.

Rory McIlroy’s plans for reducing his schedule

Rory McIlroy has been openly signaling that he wants to play less and be more selective, especially as he gets deeper into his 30s. In late 2024, he said he expected to cut his schedule to around 22 or 23 events. The Northern Irishman planned to retain the key DP World Tour events, while trimming some PGA Tour appearances.

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“If I can trim it down to 22 or 23, that will be good for me in the long run,” the six-time major winner told BBC Sport in an interview. “I have to remember I’m 35, I’m knocking on a little bit – I have the grey hairs to prove it.”

The 30x PGA Tour winner already put this into practice in 2025. He skipped several PGA Tour events and even faced some backlash over it. However, he is determined on playing selectively. In late 2025, ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he reiterated the same point.

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“I would say, if anything, playing even less than I have this year,” he said about his plans for the future.

He repeated the same point, citing Justin Rose’s example ahead of the 2026 Masters. He said that Rose is competitive at 45, and if he plays selectively, he could reach that point, too. However, McIlroy aims to prioritize major championships and a select few events he doesn’t want to miss.