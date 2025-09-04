Golf Cart Accident Triggers Urgent Airlift as 82-Year-Old Man Suffers Serious Injuries

A seemingly ordinary afternoon in The Villages, Florida, took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when an unexpected collision involving a golf cart and a vehicle led to a serious injury to an elderly man. Luckily for him, the emergency crews responded swiftly, and a helicopter was dispatched to airlift the injured individual to a nearby trauma center for urgent medical care.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Odell Circle in the Village of Hadley. The 82-year-old man, a resident of the area, was driving a 2012 Yamaha golf cart southbound when he attempted to make a left turn onto Dunkirk Trail. Tragically, he turned directly into the path of a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by a 64-year-old man from the nearby Continental Country Club in Wildwood.

The SUV driver, heading north on Odell Circle, had no time to react. In a split second, the two vehicles collided. The impact was so sudden and forceful that the small cart stood no chance against the weight and momentum of the SUV. The golf cart overturned, and the 82-year-old man was thrown from the cart onto the pavement, sustaining serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Within minutes, emergency responders arrived and quickly assessed the severity of his injuries. Due to the critical nature of his condition, an air ambulance was dispatched, and the man was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he remains under emergency care. Further details about his current condition are yet to be revealed.

While the SUV driver, a 64-year-old man from Wildwood’s Continental Country Club, was physically unharmed, he was reportedly shaken by the incident. Authorities later determined the golf cart driver was likely the one at fault and issued him a citation for failure to yield. Failure to yield is a non-criminal traffic citation, and this type of traffic ticket is issued when one driver’s failure to give the right-of-way causes a collision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this accident is not an isolated one. It adds to a growing number of serious golf cart-related incidents reported across the country in recent weeks, raising concerns about the safety of these widely used recreational vehicles.

AD

A Disturbing Trend in Golf Cart Accidents

The frequency of golf cart incidents seems to be growing every year. Just last week, on a late Saturday night near Waterford Terrace in Missouri, a 28-year-old man suffered severe injuries after the golf cart he was riding lost control and struck a parked SUV. The cart, a 2020 Club Car, had veered off the roadway and flipped, trapping the man inside. Emergency crews had to call in MU Air to airlift him to University Hospital in Columbia due to the extent of his injuries.

In another separate harrowing incident early in August, a woman found herself submerged beneath an overturned golf cart at the Loudon Golf & Country Club in Purcellville, Virginia. The accident, which occurred near a water hazard, could have easily turned fatal. Thankfully, quick-thinking bystanders pulled her from the water and began CPR before emergency crews arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s not just incidents of collision or carts overturning. Time and time again, people have been warned about the serious damages about dangers posed by golf carts—especially when used beyond the confines of a course. Despite their toy-like appearance, these vehicles can cause life-altering injuries. A lack of seat belts, inadequate lighting, and assumptions about low-speed safety all contribute to the rising number of serious accidents.

Now, with these back-to-back incidents, safety experts and local officials are urging golf cart users, particularly in retirement communities and recreational settings, to exercise more caution. Many areas lack specific safety regulations for golf carts, and even in places where rules exist, enforcement is often minimal.