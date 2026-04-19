Golf Channel Commentator Given Rare Opportunity to Make PGA Tour Return

The last time Smylie Kaufman played on Tour, he missed the cut at the 2022 Puerto Rico Open and headed back to the microphone. That was four years ago. His clubs have been mostly silent since then, but that is about to change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 1:11 AM on April 19, Kaufman posted a simple message on X: “I just was invited to play in Zurich…. and not the Pro-Am..” There was no press release or buildup. Just that post, and by morning, 207,600 views showed that golf fans were paying attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zurich Classic is the PGA Tour’s only official team event, with a $9.5 million purse divided among 80 two-player teams. The field features top names like Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, the Fitzpatrick brothers, and defending champions Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak. Kaufman enters as a past Tour winner on an invitation, returning after a long absence from competition. In the alternate-shot rounds, there is no margin for error. Every shot matters, and players cannot rely on a partner’s ball to recover from mistakes.

Kaufman’s record still matters. In October 2015, he shot a final-round 61 at TPC Summerlin, coming from seven shots behind to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open by one stroke. He earned $1,152,000 for that win. By March 2016, he had climbed to a career-high world ranking of 48. That spring, he posted the lowest score on Saturday at Augusta with a 69 in tough conditions and started Sunday in the final group with Jordan Spieth. He shot 81 that day. The opportunity was gone as quickly as it arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Masters, wrist and elbow injuries began to affect Kaufman, and he missed the cut or withdrew from 64 of his last 85 professional events before leaving full-time competition. Moving into broadcasting didn’t feel like giving up. Kaufman turned The Smylie Show into a popular golf podcast, which later moved to television with a deal from Golf Channel. He became a regular on NBC and Golf Channel as an on-course reporter, even covering the 2026 Players Championship. Now, after three years talking about other players’ pressure putts, he’s getting ready to face his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

His playing partner has not been announced. Fan response has already begun.

Smylie Kaufman’s Zurich Classic return sparks fan reaction across golf community

Reactions ranged from humor to nostalgia to speculation, showing that Kaufman remains relevant to golf fans nearly 10 years after his peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JT reference arrived almost immediately. The humor landed because it carried two things at once, affection for Kaufman and a pointed remark about where Thomas’s game currently sits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You and JT can play on my team for a scramble next week. I need 2 guys with 3 handicaps. After this week JT might get there.”

Others moved directly to the pairings. Kisner is NBC’s lead golf analyst, and Knost works in the CBS broadcast booth. This pairing drew attention recently after Kisner criticized CBS’s Masters coverage and admitted to texting Knost during the Sunday telecast to complain about delayed shots. The fan’s suggestion was quickly understood by those following the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Colt/Kiz and you would be a fun watch.”

The encouragement ran alongside the humor without crowding it out.

“Go on Smylie! Full breakdown follow up on the pod!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some pointed to the spring break era, when Kaufman was grouped with players like Justin Thomas. That period was defined as much by their off-course friendships as by their performances. The discussion made it clear that there is a cultural divide between generations.

“@SmylieKaufman10 if YouTube golf was a thing when you guys did spring break you’d be as big as Mr Beast.”

After his 2016 Masters appearance, Kaufman spent ten years competing, missing the cut or withdrawing in 64 of his last 85 professional starts. His experience in the game is reflected in the goodwill behind his next comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Always enjoyed watching you play Smylie. Great action. Hope you take them up on their offer!”

And then there was the one who understood the exemption math.

“Ride that wagon all the way to a 2-year exemption!”

The vines have nothing yet on who lines up beside him Thursday morning. What they do carry is the sound of a crowd that has already decided it wants this to go well, not because the scoreboard demands it, but because some stories earn that kind of goodwill on their own terms.