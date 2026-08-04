Golf Club ‘Devastated’ After Thieves Steal 100 Years of Irreplaceable History

Two months after the robbery at a London golf club, Haydock Park Golf Club became the next target. The club has a rich history dating back to 1877. Designed by James Braid and located near Haydock Park Racecourse, it is the third-oldest golf club in Lancashire. With that kind of history and reputation, you might think it would be safe from thieves. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

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In a recent Facebook post, the official account informed, “We are devastated to report that our club has been broken into and a large number of our Ladies’ trophies have been stolen.” The club attached a picture of the broken glass shelf with several trophies missing.

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These trophies, as per the club, “represent over 100 years of history, achievement and memories. Many are irreplaceable and hold enormous sentimental value to generations of members who have represented our club with pride.”

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The incident occurred on the Merseyside course around 1 AM on Sunday. Although the police have been informed, Haydock Park is proactive, offering a $575 reward to anyone who may have “seen anything suspicious or has any information” and can help recover the trophies and aid in prosecuting those responsible.

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As of now, it is not known whether the clubhouse was equipped with CCTV. According to Wigan Daily, Haydock Park can be contacted on 01925 228525 and police on 101, in case there’s any information.

The club closed its appeal: “Please help us by sharing this post. Together, we hope we can bring these treasured pieces of our club’s history home.” According to the Warrington Guardian, no arrests have been made yet.

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On the other hand, it is not the first time the club has battled thieves on its property.

Two months ago, according to Wigan Daily, a Leigh bookkeeper was prosecuted for abusing her position and stealing at least $6,285 and $196 from the club between October 11 and November 15, 2023, and on October 13, 2023, respectively. Additionally, she also stole receipts, cash wallets, transaction books, and more on October 15, 2023.

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A bookkeeper in Ireland faced harsher punishment. She was jailed for 3 years, with 18 months for stealing nearly $34,530 from Foxrock Golf Club. The woman had a previous theft conviction. In a separate case, one pro was accused of theft from an American course.

But this strange phenomenon of stealing and breaking into clubs is hardly limited to historic clubs like Haydock Park. Over the years, many courses have dealt with the same.

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Police warnings and more consequences

Back in January 2026, two Kent clubs were burgled just days apart, with the police warning the club directors about similar crimes. The main culprit behind the rise in trophy thefts was connected to the sharp increase (at least 160%) in the value of gold and silver. The insurance claims of these trophies, as per SWNS, could reach as high as $115,101.

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Two particular golf clubs, Ridge Golf Club and West Malling Golf Club, fell victim to this early this season. West Malling Golf Club offered a $5,755 reward through social media for information about the three suspects involved in its burglary.

Meanwhile, at Ridge Golf Club in Maidstone, burglars used a crowbar to break through a fire exit before heading directly to the clubhouse’s trophy cabinet. The club’s owner and director, Sophie Skinner, said the thieves stole between 20 and 30 trophies, with the value of the trophies being around $5,755.

Even Dulwich and Sydenham Hill Golf Club in London was targeted shortly after 11:30 p.m., when two masked burglars used a hand axe to smash a window and enter the clubhouse. The timing was crucial because golf clubs are often secluded and mostly empty late at night, giving thieves fewer witnesses and more time to reach trophy cabinets before police arrive. Although the alarm was triggered and an on-site bartender confronted them, the burglars still escaped through nearby bushes to a waiting car. The incident shows why criminals often strike after closing hours, when even reinforced locks, lighting, and security measures may not be enough to stop a fast, planned raid.

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It also came as silver prices had more than doubled over the previous year and reached record highs, making old trophies far more attractive for their scrap value. For golfers, these trophies represent generations of history and memories, but to thieves, they may look like an easy payday.

However, rising silver prices may not be the only reason behind these thefts. The problem has been around for years. In 2024, thieves broke into the historic Evesham Golf Club and stole trophies dating back nearly 100 years, with an estimated value of around $51,795.

“Our members are all heartbroken, yes we are insured, but it’s a lot of work; it’s not the monetary value that’s annoying; it’s the history that we won’t be able to replicate,” said Fraser Williamson, Evesham Golf Club’s club secretary.

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It would still be a task for the police to bring justice.