Golf Club Rocked by Theft as Police Launch Investigation Into Nearly 100 Years of Stolen History

Minto Golf Club’s trophy cabinet is empty now, its glass swept up and logged as evidence. Set between the Minto Hills and Teviot Valley, the club has spent close to a hundred years building up the kind of history small-town courses take pride in, with 2028 due to mark its centenary. Most of that history was sitting behind that glass.

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Just hours after members wrapped up a Captain’s Charity Day, burglars broke into the clubhouse and cleared out the cabinet that stored historical silverware. As reported by The Scotsman, the club posted the news on Facebook. “We are devastated to share that our club was broken into around 22.45 last night after what was an amazing captain’s charity day, with thieves stealing all of our trophies.” The post added that the trophies represented “100 years of history, achievements, friendship, and treasured memories of generations and members” and called the loss “absolutely heartbreaking.”

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Police were called to the scene around 10.45 p.m. on Saturday, 15th August, and officers confirmed thieves forced entry and smashed the display cabinet’s glass before fleeing. They made off with the entire ancient collection, which had roughly 60 pieces of silverware in total, some of which are no longer competed for and hold value that goes beyond the replacement cost. Among the major lost items was the Stewart and Paula Aitchison Memorial Trophy—awarded annually for one of Minto’s own club competitions.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodd is currently leading the inquiry and has been appealing for anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage to come forward. No arrests have been confirmed so far, but Police Scotland’s inquiries remain ongoing. The club also used its statement to warn other sporting venues nationwide to review their own security before they become the next target.

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A pattern police are struggling to contain

Unfortunately, Minto Golf Club is not an isolated case for burglary and theft. Earlier this year, Harburn Golf Club in West Calder was broken into overnight between February 1st and 2nd. A haul of trophies was taken in near-identical fashion: a forced entry, smashed cabinets, and silverware gone by morning. Police Scotland issued the same kind of appeal through Crimestoppers.

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South of the border, the trend has been just as sharp. In January 2026, two Kent clubs, Ridge Golf Club and West Malling Golf Club, were burgled within days of each other. Ridge’s owner said between 20 and 30 trophies worth £5,000 were stolen after burglars forced a fire exit. Meanwhile, West Malling offered a reward for information on three suspects.

Trophies aren’t the only target. Last year, a thief was filmed walking down a busy street in broad daylight, carrying off roughly £3,500 worth of golf clubs without anyone stopping him.

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The trophies themselves are the target for a fairly blunt reason: silver prices have climbed sharply, and old cups and plates carry far more scrap value than they used to. Club Insure, which covers more than 500 UK clubs, has tied the wave of raids to that price rise, driven partly by investors piling into precious metals during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. Howden, another insurance broker, has flagged the same shift. Trophies a burglar might once have left behind are now worth stripping down and selling for parts. Most clubs haven’t updated their valuations to keep pace, and once a cup’s been melted, there’s no getting it back.

For clubs, the advice on the table is mostly about locking the door before the horse bolts: better alarms, private security patrols, trophies kept off-site rather than behind glass. Neighborhood watch groups nearby have started flagging suspicious cars at night, too. None of that helps Minto now. The real question is whether Detective Constable Dodd’s team can track any of the silverware down before it’s gone for good, and whether the next club on this list takes the warning seriously before its own cabinet gets smashed in.