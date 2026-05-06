Golf Commentator Takes Brutal Dig at Jon Rahm Over Resolved DP World Tour Dispute

The golf world is in a volatile spot, with every development drawing a reaction. Everywhere you look, someone has to say something. It took Trey Wingo about five minutes to turn it into a punchline after Jon Rahm ended a two-month-long standoff with the DP World Tour.

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The golf podcaster and commentator posted on X on Tuesday, “It’s amazing how you can come to an agreement when you suddenly realize you may have nowhere else to play to prepare for the open.”

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His latest comments come as John Rahm’s agreement with the DP World Tour was finalized. The deal required him to clear fines dating back to 2024, reportedly around $3 million. He had appealed them in 2024 itself, but withdrew them in March this year. Both Ram and the DP World Tour confirmed that the issues between them have been resolved.

“The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of the 2026 season,” a league spokesperson said. “This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments outside the majors in the remainder of the 2026 season.”

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“There’s no longer a standoff,” Rahm said ahead of LIV Golf Virginia. “We were able to reach an agreement. There were some concessions on both sides. I offered some. They extended an olive branch.”

Sources have confirmed that the conditions have been changed to strike a balance. The tour previously expected Rahm to play a minimum of six events, and it has now been settled at five. Additionally, Rahm will also pay sanctions for three conflicting LIV events in 2026.

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Under the agreement, Rahm will be eligible to earn Race to Dubai points, something he was denied earlier due to a rules breach of the Tour’s regulation at the time. Additionally, his place in the Ryder Cup picture at Adare Manor in 2027 is also secured.

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This is not an isolated event in which Wingo has taken a dig at Jon Rahm. He has previously criticized his performance at the Masters as a sign of instability within LIV Golf and argued that the PGA Tour has little concern for the majority of LIV players.

Wingo’s focus on LIV players has been consistent in recent weeks. Phil Mickelson was the most recent target before today. Wingo said last month LIV was “essentially dead,” pointing to Mickelson’s absence from events as evidence. Mickelson had cited a family health matter, but Wingo questioned the explanation, suggesting his absence “probably should have told us something.” He then added in an interview, ruling out any PGA Tour future for the six-time major champion.

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“I can promise you one person that you will never see in any way in an official capacity with the PGA Tour is Phil Mickelson. That bridge has been burned, detonated, destroyed, nuked, and lasered to death,” Wingo said.

He did face backlash for his dig. The LIV veteran, Ian Poulter, responded directly. “I do hope Trey apologizes officially when he knows the real reason why the guys have missed events. He will be extremely embarrassed and should be. You’ll eat humble pie.” Wingo later issued a public apology.

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Why Trey Wingo has never let LIV off the hook

Wingo spent decades as one of the most recognizable faces in American sports, broadcasting, anchoring flagship shows, and covering everything from the NFL draft to golf’s biggest events. He later built his own independent platform. He hosted his own podcast network and continued covering pro golf. His stance on LIV formed early, and it has never really softened.

When LIV executives approached him to be the lead voice for all their coverage, he turned it down. It was, by his own admission, a significant financial offer, and he denied it anyway. He cited concerns about LIV’s model instead. He argued that it is a product he did not believe in, and is flawed since the viewership has never justified the hype around it.

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Wingo has also repeatedly framed LIV’s problems as structural and geopolitical, arguing that the league was never designed to function as a normal sports business. It was, by his analysis, built as a strategic tool by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, never intended to turn a profit, and therefore always dependent on decisions being made far above the level of golf.

“The geopolitical climate that Saudi Arabia find themselves in right now, that’s really the bigger issue. Their oil is stuck, and all the tankers they have with their oil are stuck. They can’t get them out; they’re not going anywhere.”

Wingo’s recent video thumbnails became a lot more critical and urgent around LIV’s collapse. His recent tweet on Rahm was a continuation of the same pattern.