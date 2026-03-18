Golf Community Has a Lot to Say as Augusta National Release Expensive The Taste of the Masters 2026 Kits

The Masters is a tradition unlike any other, but a new, expensive off-course offering is testing the loyalty and wallets of its most dedicated fans. In 2020, the Masters had another tradition: the Taste of the Masters kits. It started as a pandemic necessity, but now has become an annual ritual. With the 90th edition coming, Augusta National made sure April 9 is already on everyone’s mind.

This summer, three kits are on offer. The Classic Kit, priced at $99, serves four to six people and includes pimento cheese, potato chips, and mini chocolate Moon Pies, along with Masters souvenir cups and hosting accessories. The Large Hosting Kit, priced at $189, serves 12 to 14 and adds pork barbecue, egg salad, chocolate chip cookies, and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn, plus a new “watch and play” game card.

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The Azalea Cocktail Kit, also $99, features a non-alcoholic cocktail mix in a larger bottle with an enhanced recipe, a new cocktail shaker and jigger, Masters cups, coasters, and custom stirrers. So, as soon as the announcement came, the fans were all over the place.

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Augusta National has built one of the most distinct food cultures in sports. Most things on the Augusta National course cost less than $6. For instance, the famous Pimento Cheese sandwich is retails for $1.50 In contrast, NFL and NBA stadiums often charge $9 to $20 for a single beer, and basic food combinations often cost more than $25 per person.

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Demand has never been a question. Last year’s Azalea Cocktail Kit debuted at $64.95 and sold out in hours. This season it returns at $99, a roughly $35 increase, with an upgraded recipe and a larger bottle.

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The 2026 Masters will take place from April 9 to 12, and Rory McIlroy will defend his title against Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

The Taste of the Masters has been around for six years now and has become an important tradition, which is why fans were eagerly excited.

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Golf fans debate value, tradition, and exclusivity as Masters kits return

“Is the official green Masters coffee mug available for purchase?” asked one fan.

Masters fans know the white ceramic mug with the iconic Masters logo as one of Augusta’s most recognizable items. Fans who have never visited Augusta National cannot buy one because it is sold only there. So, what better place to ask than a kit announcement?

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And then one fan validated the durability of what is already included, commenting, “Always order. Those cups are fantastic. They are durable enough to go in the dishwasher.”

The Masters has long set a quality standard with its on-site merchandise, and the souvenir cups in these kits have built a reputation among fans who use them year-round, not just during Masters week.

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Well, not everyone was happy with pricing. “Chips, cheese and cookies for $100-plus.”

The skepticism is understandable given that those same items cost just a few dollars at Augusta National itself. But the kit price includes branded accessories, group-sized portions, and free nationwide shipping, which changes the math, even though on-site prices are hard to ignore.

“I’ve been wanting to buy this, and this year might be the year. So cool how the Masters does this every year,” another fan noted. The consistency since 2020 has clearly built anticipation, turning the kits into a seasonal ritual.

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For some, though, it turns out they already have their version covered. “No. I make a great pimento cheese, so I will be carrying on my own tradition.”

Pimento cheese has been part of the Masters experience for decades, and clearly, some fans have taken that seriously enough to perfect their recipes at home.

Whether fans are ordering, debating the price, or sticking to their kitchen traditions, Augusta National got exactly what it always gets: a conversation about the Masters that started well before April 9.