Golf Community Rallies Behind 7-Year-Old Prodigy After Club Theft

Seven-year-old Yaqub Ibrahim has been playing golf since he was three, but a theft from his father’s car in Los Angeles threatened to interrupt his promising junior career. His newly fitted clubs were gone, leaving his family searching for help. An appeal from his sister, Salma, soon reached golf journalist Claire Rogers and, eventually, Ryan French of Monday Q Info, who stepped forward with a plan to replace the stolen equipment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rogers brought the situation to wider attention on November 5. She shared Salma’s appeal, explaining that she had first met her at the 2023 U.S. Open, where Salma worked as a junior reporter for the day. That earlier connection gave Rogers a personal reason to help the family reach people who could assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

French, the man behind Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1), responded through his golf platform and offered to replace Yaqub’s stolen equipment through Drive Fore the Future, the nonprofit foundation he co-founded with Chris Gallagher.

French subsequently spoke with Yaqub’s father and confirmed that a new set would be ordered from Callaway the following week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spoke with Yuqub’s dad last night. Wonderful conversation,” Monday Q Info wrote on X. “We will be ordering this little fellas new clubs from @CallawayGolf next week.”

The account also thanked donors to @driveftf whose contributions would help fund the purchase. At the time of the update, the clubs had not yet been ordered or delivered, and no delivery date had been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theft involved a set of Ping clubs that Yaqub had received that summer. In her original appeal, Salma described her younger brother as a state champion and explained how much he valued his new equipment. She also asked anyone with information about the theft to contact the family.

Yaqub has developed his game with the help of his father and coach, Cabdirashid Xuseen. His progress has attracted attention beyond his immediate circle, with the family previously receiving assistance as he pursued junior competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 30, 2025, Legacy Ladies welcomed Yaqub and his family to its charity golf event at Porter Valley Country Club. Coverage of the occasion highlighted the financial challenges facing families of young competitive golfers. Travel, accommodation, and tournament entry fees can make junior golf expensive, particularly when players compete outside their home state.

A fundraising campaign was helping the Ibrahim family cover those costs as Yaqub prepared for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The event provided an opportunity to introduce his talent to a wider audience while drawing attention to the resources required to support his development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Vilts, a certified PGA instructor at Rancho Park Golf Course, also spoke about Yaqub’s ability and his longstanding relationship with the family.

“I have worked with the Ibrahim family for many years, and the skills that this young man has are undeniable,” Vilts told the Los Angeles Sentinel.

ADVERTISEMENT

His assessment helps explain why the theft prompted concern beyond the immediate inconvenience of losing golf equipment. Yaqub was already pursuing competitive goals, and the clubs were part of the equipment he relied on as he continued developing his game.

Rogers subsequently thanked everyone who had responded to her post, highlighting the quick assistance that followed the appeal. The response brought together several contributors: Salma raised awareness of the theft, Rogers amplified the family’s situation, and French stepped forward through Monday Q Info and Drive Fore the Future.

Callaway was identified as the intended equipment supplier, with donor contributions supporting the planned purchase. The update did not announce a separate donation from the manufacturer.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a seven-year-old who has already spent four years developing his golf game, the loss came at a time when he was working toward competitive goals. The golf community’s response has given his family a way to address the setback and helped keep his junior career moving forward.