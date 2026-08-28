Golf Company Hits Rock Bottom After Controversial Ad; Loses Golf Show, PGA Tour Sponsorship & More

A tough response from the PGA Tour was almost expected after Brian Rolapp’s statement on Tuesday. The PGA Tour CEO had made it clear that he was unhappy with Good Good Golf’s initial response to the controversial ad, even describing it as lackluster and reluctant.

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So, the possibility of a serious consequence was already in the air. For those who missed the controversy, Good Good Golf posted and quickly deleted an ad for its new co-branded driver with Callaway last Friday, wherein, within the very first 10 seconds of the minute-long ad, people were already displeased.

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The promotion showed Good Good Golf co-founder Garrett Clark running toward fellow Good Good talent Alexis Miestowski and shoving her to the ground as she reached for the club in his bag. Standing over Miestowski as she lay on the ground, Clark threateningly said, “Do not touch my new driver.”

The backlash was immediate, with many viewers criticizing the ad for appearing to endorse violence against women. Since then, plenty has unfolded, including Callaway’s apology and the delay of the golf reality series. Still, one question remained: What would the PGA Tour do about its sponsorship arrangement with Good Good Golf? Now, we have the answer.

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According to Good Good Golf’s Thursday post on X, the brand is stepping away from its role as title sponsor of the PGA Tour event in Austin, Texas. The tournament itself will go ahead as scheduled, with a replacement sponsor expected to take over.

“We recognize that we have work to do as an organization. And our focus right now is on our team, our culture, and ensuring we learn from this situation,” The official statement posted on social media read.

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Imago Spectators walk across the 18th green area during the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament at Real Club Valderrama on June 7, 2026, in San Roque, Cadiz, Spain. Photo by Camilla Stolen/Imago San Roque Spain Copyright: xCamillaxStolenx L1330650

The PGA Tour also responded, supporting this decision.

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“We agree with their decision to use this time to focus on their organization and the work ahead,” the statement read.

If you think that was the only major loss Good Good Golf suffered because of the controversial ad, there still was more to come.

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Good Good Golf loses the partnership with one of the biggest names in golf

On Thursday, just hours before Good Good Golf released its statement, Callaway Golf announced that it was ending its relationship with the brand.

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In its official statement, the manufacturer outlined three actions. First, it said it would ‘end its relationship with Good Good, effective immediately.’ Callaway also acknowledged that its content review process “was not comprehensive enough.” To prevent a similar situation from happening again, the company said it had taken internal corrective measures and strengthened its procedures for approving future marketing material.

Callaway also announced a $1 million commitment to organizations working to prevent violence against women, support survivors, and promote education and awareness. As a result, the three-year relationship between Callaway and Good Good came to an abrupt end. However, the fallout did not stop there, as questions about how the ad was approved continued to circulate.

According to an X post from Flushing It, Good Good CEO Matt Kendrick claimed that Callaway had asked the company to make the advertisement, approved it, and was now attempting to “cover it up by giving a million dollars away”. Apparently, Kendrick himself posted on X that he was “not opposed” to suing Callaway, agreed with a post suggesting Callaway had set Good Good up, and said he was “down to boycott Callaway Golf.”

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OutKick’s Jon Root also weighed in. In an X post tagging Callaway’s account, the sports analyst spoke about what could have been done.

“Callaway approved the ad,” the statement read. “They know it didn’t endorse domestic violence. It was simply a bad look & a dumb ad. Just say it was a mistake & move on. Get off your high horse.”

Has Callaway responded to those claims? Not yet. For now, the debate surrounding the advertisement and its approval process continues. Meanwhile, another major blow was waiting for Good Good Golf.

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Golf Channel abruptly ends the reality series’ comeback

Fans who were hoping to watch the Big Break x Good Good reboot will now have to wait longer. Just hours after Callaway and Good Good Golf released their statements on Thursday, Golf Channel confirmed that it was canceling the project.

“The series can no longer be fulfilled; Golf Channel will not be able to complete this season of Big Break as planned,” the network said in its statement.

Golf Channel also expressed disappointment for everyone who had been involved with the project. At the same time, however, the network said it looked forward to Big Break returning to the channel in 2027.

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Looking back at the past week, the timeline shows just how quickly things unraveled. But there is one more piece of the story that shouldn’t be overlooked: what Garrett Clark said in his post last Wednesday.

The content creator had watched the controversy unfold firsthand over the previous eight days, including his own involvement in the advertisement.

“Good Good messed up by promoting a very poor-taste ad, but hopefully you guys can forgive Good Good as well as myself for being a part of it…,” he said. “Hopefully we can move on and grow the women’s side of golf, because that is one of our huge, huge goals.”

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For now, golf fans will have to wait and see whether Good Good can turn those words into action.