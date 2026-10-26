Golf Course Offers $5,000 Bounty After Video Captures Late-Night Vandalism

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links shared a post about a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for tearing up its turf. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the incident late Saturday night. The golf course, located in Ohio’s Portage Lakes area south of Akron, says the incident occurred at approximately 11:39 p.m. on October 24.

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Management publicized the damage and reward offer on Sunday. In a social media post, management asked the public for help identifying the people involved.

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“Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links is offering a $5,000 CASH REWARD for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for intentionally damaging our golf course by driving a ‘side by side’ vehicle across the turf,” Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links wrote in the post.

The post then said it had video evidence of the incident and shared the reason behind the bounty.

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“This deliberate and senseless destruction of private property is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are committed to identifying those responsible and pursuing all available criminal charges, as well as full restitution for the damages caused. We are asking for the public’s assistance. If you recognize the individual(s) or vehicle involved, or have any information that could help identify those responsible, please contact Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links or local law enforcement.”

Photographs shared by the course show extensive, looping tire tracks across a closely mown surface. Strips of grass are ripped away, and patches of soil are exposed. The images show a stark aftermath.

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The reward is conditional. Information must materially help identify and prosecute those responsible, and payment will be made only after an arrest and conviction.

The course has outlined specific conditions for anyone hoping to claim the reward.

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According to the terms published in the course’s social media post, the information provided must materially contribute to identifying and prosecuting those responsible. Payment is contingent on an arrest and conviction.

The course also stated that if it receives multiple qualifying tips, it may divide the reward among eligible tipsters at its sole discretion.

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“All tips will be kept confidential to the extent permitted by law,” the post stated.

Anyone who recognizes the people or vehicle involved, or has information that could help investigators, is being asked to contact Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links at 330-644-5971 or reach out to local law enforcement.

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The course is asking for public assistance as it works with investigators to identify those responsible.

The course has described the vehicle involved as a “side-by-side,” a type of off-road utility vehicle. However, the photographs released so far show the damaged turf, not the alleged offending vehicle. The incident report reviewed has not publicly confirmed its make, model, color, or registration.

The course has not announced a named suspect or confirmed an arrest or the filing of charges.

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The course has not publicly provided a repair estimate, identified the treatment required, or announced a recovery timetable. It is also unclear whether any holes have been closed or whether the incident has affected tee times and bookings.

Although Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links says it has video evidence of the incident, it has not made the footage public.

According to the course, the police are working to enhance the video and have asked management not to release it. Investigators believe they may be able to identify the vehicle from the images.

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The photographs document the aftermath, but the unreleased video may contain more useful details for investigators.

FOX 8 also reported the course’s account of the police request. It should not be interpreted as confirmation that investigators have identified a vehicle or suspect, or that enhancing the footage will necessarily produce a positive identification.

New Franklin police dispatch referred inquiries about the case to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident comes shortly after Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links celebrated its centennial in 2025. The course first opened in 1925 and has long been part of the Portage Lakes area’s golfing history.

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A historical account published by OHIO.GOLF, originally appearing in Northern Ohio Golfer Magazine, traces the course’s origins to the Thornton family and documents its longstanding presence in the community.

More recently, local businessman Tim Adkins acquired Turkeyfoot in 2023. Subsequent reporting described plans to preserve the original 18 holes while developing the lakeside Water Nine, which lies across the street. The 2025 historical account says the original 18-hole course remained open.

Until investigators provide more details, the course’s $5,000 offer remains open under its stated conditions. Management urges anyone who can help identify the people or vehicle involved to come forward.