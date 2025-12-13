Golf Creator Luke Kwon’s New Collab With PGA Tour Made Public After Settling Internet Invitational Row

Just months after becoming the center of a viral golf controversy at Barstool Sports’ The Internet Invitational, Luke Kwon is trading public scrutiny for digital creation, shifting the narrative from a missed tee time to a custom-designed dream.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The YouTube golfer has designed a golf course for the PGA Tour 2K25. Created by Crazycanuck1985, the course is now available for fans playing the PGA Tour 2K25.

“What’s up, 2K fans? I am the inaugural winner of the Creator Classic. I still can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m going to be able to design my own custom-designed dream course on 2K. And honestly, you guys probably want some other person to win because I’m gonna make this course cooked,” Luke Kwon announced the launch of the course in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The course is named Duzznt Matta Golf Club, also called Duzznt Matta Country Club. It is now permanently available in PGA Tour 2K25. Kwon has shared that he has made the course very tough. So, it will require some golfing and gaming skills for players to conquer his dream course.

The course follows a year of design work after his East Lake victory.

Luke Kwon triumphed at East Lake Golf Club in stroke play (1-under through eight holes) before the sudden-death playoff. He defeated top YouTube golfers like Fat Perez and Garrett Clark amid over 110,000 live viewers on YouTube, ESPN+, and Peacock. The event launched a series, with later winners including Grant Horvat (TPC Sawgrass, March 2025) and Brad Dalke (East Lake, August 2025), where Kwon placed in the top four. His win earned him the custom course opportunity in PGA Tour 2K25.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kwon is all happy with the project, he drew backlash in August 2025 at Barstool Sports’ Internet Invitational at Big Cedar Lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The YouTuber missed the 9:30 a.m. tee time by eight minutes due to oversleeping. This prompted a four-hole penalty from Dave Portnoy. Fans and fellow golfers criticized him for his nonchalant attitude toward teammates PFT Commenter and Ryan Whitney.

Luke Kwon issued a public apology via YouTube on November 1, 2025. He expressed remorse and claimed unawareness of perceived disrespect until post-release, calling his banter a misfire. However, the damage was done, and to a great extent.

“Like, I don’t know. Yeah, I messed up. But what are we, what’s going on? I got a few death threats in my messages. I’m like, I missed it, brother. It’s not that serious. You guys gotta chill out,” Kwon said on the Flushing It Golf podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been over a month since the video of the controversy was uploaded on YouTube. The criticism has gone down significantly. Now, only time will tell if it resurfaces after his course-design announcement.

While Luke Kwon’s controversy was one of the biggest on the Internet Invitational, it was not the only one. YouTube’s greatest golfers were all together on a single golf course, so drama was bound to occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet Invitational controversies

Besides Luke Kwon, pro golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac was also part of the controversy.

Spiranac faced cheating accusations on hole 9 of the finals of the $1 million event. Pete Finch witnessed her tamping down fescue grass to improve her partner Malosi Togisala’s lie. When confronted, Paige Spiranac cried and denied any cheating intent. Since her team had already lost, the organizers didn’t issue any penalty.

While Finch saw this on hole 9, Ryan Whitney witnessed Malosi Togisala doing something that was not allowed on hole 10. Spiranac’s team member was using his rangefinder’s prohibited slope function. Video review was inconclusive, and Togisala denied it. This allowed play to continue amid real-time scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were some more incidents at Big Cedar Lodge.

Fasoli, a cameraman, picked up a ball, sparking brief cheating claims during earlier rounds. Frankie Borrelli bladed a critical chip into water on the 18th hole of the final, sealing his team’s defeat. He drew intense online backlash for this.

Fans also raised concerns of conflict of interest over Dave Portnoy’s dual role as host and rules official. And to top that, he was also betting on teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

But past the controversies, Luke Kwon, fans, the YT golf community, and probably the whole Tour, are now looking forward to a fresh new course. The PGA Tour 2K25 might be worth the wait!