Golf Equipment in Crosshairs as Donald Trump Announces New Canada Tariffs

Planning to buy new golf equipment from Canadian brands? Well, you might want to do it before August 19. Why? Because President Donald Trump is targeting several goods imported from ‘The Great White North’ in Tuesday’s, July 20th, announcement of additional tariffs on Canada.

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According to a press release from the White House, Donald Trump, who is an avid golfer, has imposed an additional 50 percent tariff on goods like toys, ice skates, golf equipment, cement, and clothing. And, of course, these tariffs will go into effect on August 19 this year. But why the tariffs now?

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“President Trump is offsetting the burden and disadvantage on U.S. commerce from Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce and is leveling the playing field for crucial American exports — cars, [decision to take American] alcohol [off the market], and [supply management in the Canadian] dairy [industry],” the news release read.

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This tariff will directly affect prices for the following brands: Haywood Golf, Blacksmith Putters, SGC Putters, Levelwear, Sunice, Dormie Workshop and Pioneer Golf Co. The president was able to impose these tariffs because of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. In the meantime, however, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a response.

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“This is the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the free trade agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico,” Carney wrote on X.

“Recognizing that the U.S. has been transforming all of its trade relationships, including those covered under CUSMA, over the past 18 months, Canada has made a series of detailed and comprehensive proposals to resolve this dispute and to modernize CUSMA,” he added. “We stand ready to intensify those discussions in the coming weeks.”

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It’s worth noting that Donald Trump had started a trade war with Canada over a year ago. And both this one and the ones that came before it violated the agreement between Canada, the USA, and Mexico, as Carney pointed out. The agreement itself was signed during Trump’s first term as President.

Last week, Trump had threatened tariffs on Canada because of smoke from wildfires that crossed the border. But he hasn’t attributed this additional 50 percent tariff to that. He told reporters on Tuesday that they will look into those separately. Meanwhile, others from Canada are raising their voices against the new tariffs.

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Canada pushes back against new tariffs from Donald Trump

Doug Ford, Ontario’s Premier, has urged the Canadian government to respond by imposing tariffs on U.S. goods equivalent to those introduced by Donald Trump. “I’ll never stop fighting to protect Ontario,” he added. On the other hand, the CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters industry association, Dennis Darby, found the tariffs to be “an alarming escalation,” claiming the tariffs will inflict damage on people in both countries.

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Darby also urged the government to speak to the American government so the tariffs can be withdrawn before they take effect. In the meantime, criticism of the new tariff also came from within the US. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Democrats will regain control of the House and, on the first day of the next term, “introduce legislation to repeal Trump’s disastrous tariffs,” promising it will then pass.

That being said, Donald Trump’s tariff war with Canada could mean higher prices for American golfers looking to buy Canadian-made equipment.