Golf Expert Shows PGA Tour Tough Reality About Rory McIlroy’s Future That Doesn’t Benefit Them

Rory McIlroy has made his priorities crystal clear. Following his T40 finish at The Open, the World No. 2 confirmed he won’t play again until the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He also revealed that family will come first from now on. Andy Johnson thinks McIlroy is sending a message to the PGA Tour: family means more than events. Speaking to Gary Williams, the golf analyst suggested that the PGA Tour may not like where McIlroy’s career is heading.

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“He’s won two Masters now; he [has won] six majors. He’s just in a whole new echelon of player. And when you look at it, I think [what] he wants in his life [is] balance, where I think he wants to be with his family more… I think he wants to win events that he cares about. I don’t think he necessarily cares about… whether the PGA Tour wants to hear this or not, winning the first playoff event in Memphis.

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“I think what he does care about is winning the Irish Open, winning the Australian Open, going to India, seeing the world, and playing these great national opens. [That] is more what he cares about than just the thing that Scottie Scheffler is thriving at right now: monotony. Going and winning all these tour events.”

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Andy Johnson made a compelling point about McIlroy’s reduced schedule, absence from three Signature Events, and what it means for the PGA Tour. McIlroy playing fewer events hurts the tour’s TV appeal, sponsor value, and star power, while raising questions about its ability to keep its biggest names fully committed. For instance, the PGA Tour has already lost Rocket Mortgage, Wells Fargo, Farmers Insurance, and American Honda.

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Historically, McIlroy has rarely played the FedEx St. Jude Championship and has even admitted that the event doesn’t get his juices flowing. Previously, his high ranking as the World No. 2 allowed him to skip the tournament without consequence. Now, much to the PGA Tour’s disappointment, McIlroy appears to be true to his word.

After outlining his priorities at The Open, the 37-year-old jetted off to Greece with his wife, Erica, and daughter Poppy. His childhood friend and long-time caddie, Harry Diamond, and his wife, Claire, joined them. Fellow golfer Shane Lowry was also there with his wife, Wendy, and their daughters, Iris and Ivy.

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McIlroy was later spotted enjoying the atmosphere at the iconic Pacha Ibiza in Spain. Evidence that his priorities have shifted also appeared on the course. Compared to last year’s 16 PGA Tour starts, McIlroy has played 11 times this season, including his second Masters victory. If this were any other player, the reduced schedule would put their tour membership at risk.

But this is Rory McIlroy. Despite his limited schedule, people expect him to finish the season with 14 starts, one shy of the Tour’s standard 15-event minimum. However, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan should invoke the ‘extenuating circumstances’ clause, ensuring the 37-year-old retains his membership for next season.

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The PGA Tour’s player handbook allows the commissioner to reduce the minimum event requirement for international members because of medical issues or other extraordinary circumstances. McIlroy suffered a back muscle spasm earlier this year, forcing him to withdraw during the Arnold Palmer Invitational and affecting his performance at The Players Championship.

While some see the move as preferential treatment for one of the Tour’s biggest stars, others argue the rulebook explicitly grants the commissioner this discretion for international players.