Golf Faces Major Equipment Split as R&A and USGA Propose Stricter Rules for Pro Golfers

Golf’s distance debate is heading in a new direction, and the R&A and USGA are now looking at three possible equipment changes for elite-level golf.

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According to Golf Monthly, the proposals cover golf balls, driver faces, and club length. Equipment manufacturers have until October 21, 2026, to respond. But there is an important detail. These are only proposals for now. They are not new rules yet. Regular golfers would remain unaffected if the authorities approve these proposals. The global golf-ball rollback remains on its separate 2030 timeline.

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The first proposal targets the golf ball. Under the current Overall Distance Standard, a ball cannot travel over 317 yards during testing. But there is a three-yard tolerance. So, a ball can travel up to 320 yards and still pass. The first proposal would remove the extra three-yard allowance. The 317-yard limit itself would stay the same.

So, while the number may not look different, the change could still make a difference for the longest hitters. The second proposal focuses on driver faces and something called Characteristic Time (CT). In simple terms, CT measures how long the ball stays in contact with the clubface. A more flexible clubface can help create more ball speed. Right now, the CT limit is 239 microseconds, but there is an 18-microsecond tolerance. This means a driver can test as high as 257 microseconds and still be considered legal. The proposal would remove that extra tolerance while keeping the 239-microsecond limit. That would make the testing rule much stricter.

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The third proposal deals with club length. Non-putters can currently be up to 48 inches long. Since 2022, elite tournaments have also been allowed to use a 46-inch limit through a Model Local Rule. Now, the R&A and USGA are considering going even shorter.

However, they have not said exactly what the new limit would be yet. That could matter less than it sounds. The average PGA Tour driver is already around 44½ to 44¾ inches long. The proposals would be Model Local Rules. In simple terms, individual elite tournaments could decide whether to use them. Recreational golfers would continue playing under the existing equipment rules. That is where the idea of bifurcation comes in.

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It would mean elite players and regular golfers could have different equipment rules, and this is not the first time golf has considered that idea. The distance debate has been going on for years. In 2021, the USGA and R&A introduced a 46-inch Model Local Rule for elite competitions. It became available for tournaments in 2022. Then, in March 2023, the two organizations proposed another golf-ball rule for elite competitions.

The plan aimed to change the way golf balls are tested while preserving the 317-yard limit and its three-yard tolerance. However, the proposal did not move forward. By December 2023, the R&A and USGA decided to change golf-ball testing rules for the entire sport instead.

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That plan was later pushed back to 2030. Now, in 2026, the R&A, USGA, PGA Tour and DP World Tour are once again looking at elite-only options. The latest move follows a joint statement from the four organizations in June. They acknowledged that driving distance continues to increase at the highest level of golf. They also questioned whether the planned golf-ball testing changes would be enough to address the issue.

That opened the door for other solutions. R&A chief executive Mark Darbon also spoke about the change in July. He said the PGA Tour and its players had shifted their position on Model Local Rules.

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That is significant because the idea of separate equipment rules created plenty of debate when it was proposed in 2023. And the distance numbers continue to tell their own story. At this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, players averaged 315.9 yards off the tee.

That was five yards more than the previous championship record. But whether these three proposals would make a major difference is still unknown. The ball and driver proposals would remove the current testing tolerances instead of lowering the main limits. Many professionals already use drivers that are shorter than the proposed new club-length limit.

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Manufacturers have until October 21, 2026, to give their feedback. The R&A and USGA will then review the responses and decide what to do next. If approved, the new rules for elite competitions could take effect as early as 2028. This would be before the wider golf-ball changes planned for 2030. For now, nothing is final. Golf still has one set of equipment rules. However, these proposals show that the discussion about separate rules for professional golfers is still continuing.