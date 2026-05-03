Golf Fan Arrested at $20M PGA Tour Event as Donald Trump’s Secret Service Tightens Security

How bad can a fan’s day get at the Cadillac Championship? In R3, one fan got hit on his arm by an errant drive on the par-4 second hole by Nick Taylor. It must’ve left a mark, commented Curt Byrum on the broadcast. But one fan had it even worse. This unnamed man, likely present at Trump Doral to attend the tournament, was filmed getting handcuffed just a day before President Donald Trump was set to arrive there.

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The incident happened around 4:15 PM at a security checkpoint run by Secret Service and local cops. According to the reports, the guy “became disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders” before making “physical contact” with an agent. The Secret Service took him into custody right there. A video posted on social media by NUCLR Golf shows the guy shuffling in place while getting cuffed and patted down by one Secret Service officer after supposedly setting off the magnetometers at the entry screening. After thoroughly checking him, the officer dragged the man away.

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The man accused of causing the disturbance is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend confirmed it, and Doral Police hit him with charges for disorderly conduct and resisting without violence.

“At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees,” Townsend stated.

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Trump will be present at Trump Doral for the Sunday round at the $20M event. He arrived after the third round, strolling through the hotel lobby while guests crowded around him. With Trump on site, it’s hardly a surprise that the security is super tight around the resort, especially on the Blue Monster course. Even with his flight out of Miami to D.C. set for 8:30 PM on May 3, he’s still expected to stick around for the tournament.

But the arrest comes at a sensitive time.

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Just a week earlier, a guy opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. The suspect is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California. Meanwhile, this is hardly the first of its kind incident at a Trump course. Last month, a man was arrested near Trump National Golf Club, loaded up with a bunch of firearms. He was wearing body armor and was spotted with a semi-automatic short-barreled rifle, tactical gloves, and more items.

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But this isn’t the first of its kind arrest this season.

Augusta National faces a rare occurrence in its history

A report from the Augusta Press stated that a man named Matthew Stroud rolled up to Augusta National’s North Gate on Monday of the Masters week, clearly intoxicated. He started asking fans in line for their tickets to the practice round. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies told him to clear out at 11 AM ET. He did leave, and the informed authorities probably breathed a sigh of relief.

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Richmond County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Gay told the Augusta Press that Stroud first played along, agreeing to leave. But he came right back, still bugging fans for their Masters tickets. Cops told him to beat it again, and this time he refused. The officers eventually arrested him for criminal trespassing and hauled him off to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He got out later that day on a $285 bond.

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Augusta National is one of the most private golf clubs in the country, if not the most. Masters tickets are notoriously tough to get, but the private club doesn’t mess around with trespassing rules. It’s rare, but one time, a fan tried to break its sacred rule, and it cost him $20,000.

Meanwhile, the fate of the unnamed man at Trump Doral is unknown at this moment.