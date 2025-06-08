Golf Fans Agree With Brandel Chamblee as He Gives Scathing Review of LIV Golf Events

There are many ways to describe Phil Mickelson’s takes on the golf world and golfers. “Embarrassing” is one word that fans like to use, especially regarding Mickelson’s claim on Scottie Scheffler. Mickelson infamously claimed in March, “Here’s a hot take. Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.” But when Scheffler won the 2025 CJ CUP Bryon Nelson, a flustered Mickelson said, “So I might of been off on that one. Congrats to Scottie on a great performance.” Definitely not the greatest moment for this 6-time major champion. However, as per Brandel Chamblee, the most apt word to define such Phil Mickelson moments is “idiotic.”

Brandel Chamblee recently engaged in a fun Q&A with golf fans. Given his history of criticism of Mickelson, it didn’t take too long for him to discuss what’s going wrong with both Mickelson and LIV Golf. LIV Golf events have struggled to connect with fans and achieve lasting success. Despite attracting big names and offering large prize money, the league hasn’t resonated with many viewers, leading some to call it a “failed economic experiment.”

So, when a fan asked, “Did ya watch and study up on some LIV brandel?” Chamblee gave a rather harsh verdict on both. He said, “I watch, but generally it’s like watching a race of boxcars and being told they are F1 race cars. The only time anyone seems to pay any attention to LIV is when Mickelson or Norman make insanely idiotic comments about the skill of LIV players.” At a recent LIV Golf presser in Virginia, Phil Mickelson claimed LIV is making “incredible strides,” and said, “we want all the best players in the world to be able to compete against each other more often and on a global scale.” Clearly, Chamblee is not convinced.

Chamblee added, “Phil Mickelson has mastered the public art in which self-righteousness congratulates the celebrator. He and his LIV compatriots, all of them subject to the dramatic irony of having resigned themselves to play purely for money—not for history or for their respective countries—but purely for money, and now present to virtually no purpose, their presence in major championships is likely attended by a sense of urgency, the exact opposite no doubt, of the lack of urgency at LIV events.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Brandel Chamblee has taken a massive dig at Phil Mickelson. In 2023, given Mickelson’s reported $200M contract for joining LIV, Chamblee said, “I just don’t think Phil was listening. He was like, ‘How can I make as much money as I can? How can I get mine? And how can I, as profoundly as I can, denigrate the PGA Tour?'” Interestingly, he spoke in favor of Rory McIlroy. Saying how the Irishman rejected the LIV offer, Chamblee said by doing so, he stood against LIV due to his “conscience and his character.” However, the recent Chamblee comments have drawn a massive reaction from fans.

Golf fans are taking a dig at Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf

A fan couldn’t help but point out a trend in the Saudi-backed league: “There hasn’t been a high ranked pga player defect to Liv since Rahm. Liv will only grow more irrelevant as their “better” players age. Within a decade, there will no longer be a Liv golfer that qualifies for a major. And Liv will fade off into the sunset.” Well, that is indeed true. In its early years, LIV Golf attracted stars like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and Dustin Johnson. However, since Jon Rahm’s move to the league 18 months ago, it hasn’t signed any major names.

One fan said, “Plus, have you noticed? It seems there might be some sand bagging going so these old relics aren’t forced into relegation.” Big names like Lee Westwood, Brandan Grace, Mito Pereira, and Anthony Kim risk relegation this season. Additionally, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Ian Poulter are in an open zone, facing potential trade or release from their teams.

A third fan said, “@PhilMickelson would have been nbc lead analyst, a Ryder cup captain as well as a beloved all time great… Even with all of his off the course gambling shenanigans. History will not be nice to phil and any of the other LIV golfers. They will/are going to get what they deserve.” Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1 billion on sports. In 2023, Billy Walters revealed in his book that Mickelson bet $400,000 on Team USA to win the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Additionally, Mickelson’s transition to LIV Golf came with consequences. He lost sponsorships and received a ban from PGA Tour events. After his remarks about LIV Golf, he also lost sponsors like Amstel, KPMG, and Workday. Aside from that, three years after LIV Golf’s inception, its players still seek OWGR points.

One fan remarked, “Isn’t it boring playing the same group of guys every week? I guess if you like working in an office environment it might be ok,” while the other said, “I’ve never intentionally watched LIV. I’ve come across it flipping channels and would watch for a few minutes just out of curiosity. To me it feels like a bunch of retired golfers playing for fun in a retirement league. It doesn’t seem like a serious competition.”

In a season, LIV Golf has 54 holes, 42 rounds of competitive golf, and 39 rounds of individual competition before the team championship. And, yes, LIV Golf League consists of 54 players and 13 teams competing in a 14-event season for both the Individual and Team Championships.