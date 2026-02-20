Golf Fans All Issue the Same Complaint as Tiger Woods’s $500M Project Faces Slow Death

You’d think having Tiger Woods as the founding name would give TGL some benefit, but not quite. Heading into Week 9 of its second season, the loudest conversation around TGL isn’t about golf but about the dipping ratings.

Week 8 drew just 281,000 viewers on ESPN2, the lowest of season 2, compared to 794,000 in Week 4 when Tiger Woods was seen on the sidelines supporting his Jupiter Links squad. Maybe one can say that too much flexibility and experimentation led to these numbers?

It’s worth noting that the season opener on ABC averaged 646,000 viewers, down from 919,000 for Season 1’s debut, but still competitive with comparable made-for-TV golf events. The drop-off hasn’t been uniform; it has fluctuated sharply depending on network placement and star involvement.

TGL has cycled through Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays this season, broadcasting on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, with start times ranging from 5 PM to 9 PM ET. The CEO, Mike McCarley, acknowledged the issue directly.

“When you do have the opportunity to be flexible on the schedule, given the PGA Tour schedule, when are times that could be opportunistic for us to try and find the right audience?”

TGL’s Season 2 schedule was built around the PGA Tour double-headers on February 24 and 25, timed to the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, and the Woods vs. McIlroy match on March 1, which was scheduled immediately after the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic. All of this makes it nearly impossible for viewers to build a routine, and without a routine, there is no reliable audience.

That sensitivity to scheduling has already shown up in the data. Matches on ESPN2 this season have hovered in the mid-300,000 range, slightly above last year’s ESPN2 average, while broadcasts on ABC or flagship ESPN have performed significantly better. The audience hasn’t consistently followed the product across platforms.

The platform gap makes things even worse. TGL matches are locked behind ESPN’s paid Unlimited plan, not the standard ESPN+. With the league’s ESPN deal expiring after this season and a women’s league launching after the 2026 LPGA season, the next rights negotiation carries real weight.

All matches stream through the ESPN app under the new Unlimited bundle, which has created confusion for viewers accustomed to finding golf content on ESPN+.

The scheduling against the NFL made things worse at first. According to a Golf Monthly report from February 8, the Season 2 premiere on December 28, which aired on ABC at the same time as Week 17 of the NFL, averaged 646k viewers. This is a big drop from the 919k who watched the Season 1 premiere on ESPN.

However, league stakeholders had reportedly set internal expectations closer to 250,000 viewers per match, meaning several of Season 2’s broadcasts have technically cleared that bar despite the public perception of decline.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley started tech-focused TMRW Sports together. It achieved a valuation of approximately $500 million following a Series A funding round announced in June 2024. The idea of TGL is to get younger people interested in golf, and in Year 1, it worked, with over a million people watching Woods’s first game and an average of 513,000 people watching the whole season. However, the 15x major winner hasn’t played in the second season, as he is recovering from back surgery, and one can say that his absence is now reflecting on the numbers.

The most-watched broadcast in league history remains Woods’s debut for Jupiter Links in Season 1, which crossed the one-million mark, a reminder of how heavily the league’s ceiling depends on his participation.

When NUCLR Golf’s viewership post went public, fans didn’t just react to the numbers. They pointed directly at what they believe is causing them.

Fans have no idea about Tiger Woods’s TGL Season 2

“Do a bad job promoting it. It’s pretty entertaining if the right guys are playing,” said a fan.

ESPN announced the season opener on the wrong day, that is, on Saturday instead of Sunday, drawing public criticism before the first match was even played. That’s the promotional standard TGL’s broadcast partner brought into the season.

The “right guys” concern runs just as deep. Woods hasn’t played a single match due to injury, and the league is aware that the star power gap is a problem. McIlroy said as recently as January 3 that he would love Brooks Koepka to join TGL and strengthen the league’s roster.

Another said, “Wow, I didn’t even know we were 8 weeks in.”

It’s surprising how many don’t know that 8 weeks have passed so far and that the dynamics at the SoFi Center are competitive. The only team that hasn’t lost is Boston Common. Atlanta Drive, the defending champions, has two wins. Jupiter Links didn’t get going until Week 7.

The broader critique extends beyond star power. Several analysts have questioned whether brand-new franchises, without history, rivalries, or deep-rooted fan identity, can realistically build loyalty in an already crowded golf landscape that includes the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, the DP World Tour, and a growing YouTube golf ecosystem.

“They start too early for most people,” noted another fan.

Beyond scheduling, some fans are questioning the format itself.

“E-Sports,” one user wrote.

Another went further, “Pro golfers are thought of as bland. But people watch golf for the golf shots, so the personality doesn’t matter that much. TGL removed the part people want: real golf. And gave us more of what they don’t want: pro golfers’ personalities.”

TGL’s simulator setup replaces actual course conditions with a screen and an adjustable short-game green, which is totally opposite to traditional golf. The league bet that personality-driven match play would compensate for that, but fans seem to want more golf and do not want to see golfers like Tony Finau do a dougie when they come to tee off.

Some critics have also suggested that if the target demographic is younger viewers, the league’s heavy reliance on traditional television, rather than platforms like YouTube, may be misaligned with how that audience consumes sports content.

External competition added to the pressure. “Olympics likely have a big impact,” read another reaction.

The 2026 Winter Olympics ran from February 6 to February 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, overlapping directly with TGL’s double-header weekend on February 24 and 25, a significant viewership window lost to one of the world’s biggest sporting events, on top of an already fragmented schedule.

Access remains an unresolved issue, too. A user commented, “Put it on ESPN+, and I’ll watch.” But it’s not. Oh well, I’ll watch something else.”

The switch from the familiar ESPN+ platform to ESPN’s premium streaming bundle made it even harder for viewers who weren’t sure where to find live matches to get to them.

Fans aren’t turning away from TGL; they just can’t find it. And on the weeks they do, they want Woods on the course, not on the sideline. Until the league solves both, the ratings will keep saying so.