Golf Fans All Say the Same Thing After PGA Tour Pro Reveals ‘Pretty Cool’ Career Moment

A 27-year-old golfer standing beneath his own towering statue in one of Sydney’s busiest shopping districts—this wasn’t a dream, it was Min Woo Lee’s November reality. The Perth-born star took to social media to share this surreal moment, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

In early November 2025, a giant statue of Min Woo Lee appeared above Pitt Street Mall in Sydney. The larger-than-life installation stopped commuters in their tracks during their morning routines. This marked a partnership with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

From November 7 to 9, the statue served as the centerpiece of a weekend-long promotional activation. Min Woo stepped into the role of “The Aussie Replacer,” a localized version of the gaming franchise’s iconic marketing character. He’d “replace” everyday Australians at their jobs and errands so they could play the new game.

“I’m so excited to be back in Aus to step up as The Aussie Replacer. I’m a huge fan of Call of Duty, and it’s an honor to play a role in this monumental moment in the iconic Black Ops series,” Min Woo said at the launch event.

He declared November 14 as “Replacer Day,” encouraging fans to take a break and enjoy the new release. The event featured gaming challenges and giveaways throughout the weekend. Min Woo shared his connection between gaming and golf.

“Golfing fans call me The Chef thanks to my catchphrase, ‘Let him cook,’ which actually comes from my time playing this very game. So, this really is a full-circle moment for me,” he explained.

The timing of this promotion was notable. Min Woo had experienced a “mental letdown” following his breakthrough 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open victory in March. That win—his first PGA Tour title—earned him $1.71 million and pushed him to 22nd in the world rankings.

Summer 2025 brought struggles. He missed cuts at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship. His recent form had been inconsistent heading into the Australian summer.

Despite the gaming spotlight, Min Woo made his priorities clear. During the same week as the statue unveiling, he shut down persistent LIV Golf rumors. His goal remained qualifying for the 2026 Masters and becoming a major champion like his sister Minjee, who captured her third major at the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship.

The statue moment resonated deeply with Min Woo’s growing fanbase. When he posted about it on Instagram, the golf community responded with overwhelming support.

Min Woo Lee’s fans celebrate statue milestone

One fan kept it simple with heart and fire emojis—💚🔥. Another wrote a heartfelt message acknowledging his journey. “Good job min woo. Your hard work and dedication has paid off,” the supporter commented.

Some fans got creative with their celebrations. One dubbed him “Max Woo Lee,” while another crowned him “The new Prince of Perth.” The hometown hero status clearly resonated with Australian supporters. Meanwhile, one observant fan noticed something about the statue’s design.

“Damn why they got your neck stiff like that lol,” they joked.

The most telling comment referenced Min Woo’s recent focus on gaming over tournaments. Given his inconsistent form since the Houston win, the timing of this promotional campaign didn’t go unnoticed.

“Remember when you used to play golf,” they wrote.

The humor escalated as more fans weighed in on the statue’s appearance. Some found the oversized installation unintentionally comedic.

“That thing is gonna haunt my dreams g 😂,” one fan wrote.

Another fan took the joke even further with a pop culture reference. The statue’s imposing presence above Pitt Street Mall clearly left a lasting impression.

“New sleep paralysis demon is min woo statue,” they commented.

Others sympathized with Min Woo with how the statue portrayed him. The artistic interpretation clearly didn’t match everyone’s expectations of the golfer’s actual appearance.

“They did you dirty bro 😂,” another supporter joked.

The statue moment showcased Min Woo’s crossover appeal beyond traditional golf. His genuine gaming passion, combined with his rising profile, made him the perfect ambassador for this campaign. As the 27-year-old heads into the Australian summer, fans will be watching to see whether he channels this unique milestone into renewed success on the course.