Golf Fans All Say the Same Thing as Bryson DeChambeau Flaunts His U.S. Open Trophy at Oakmont

Bryson DeChambeau is back where it all began—sort of. As the golf world gears up for the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place June 12-15 at the historic Oakmont Country Club, the defending champion has already made headlines just by showing up. Days before his title defense officially begins, DeChambeau arrived at Oakmont with the 2024 U.S. Open trophy in hand, flashing a confident smile and even kissing the hardware in a video shared by NUCLR GOLF on X.

The setting couldn’t be more fitting: Oakmont is one of golf’s most legendary tests, and DeChambeau enters this week looking like one of the hottest players on the planet. Adding to the fact that he has also won the title in 2020.

Since lifting the trophy at Pinehurst No. 2 last year with a clutch par on the 72nd hole to win at 6-under, he has added two more elite performances in 2025: a T5 finish at the Masters (-2) and a T2 showing at the PGA Championship (-6).

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that DeChambeau was seen at Oakmont even before U.S. Open week began, having filmed a YouTube video while playing the course. His familiarity with the layout, paired with his strong major championship form, has fans believing another DeChambeau coronation might be around the corner.

Fans are all saying the same thing: Bryson’s winning it again

After NUCLR GOLF posted the video of DeChambeau at Oakmont with the trophy, fans flooded the replies with one common sentiment: he’s bringing it home again. “#1 player in the world looking good!” wrote one fan, clearly impressed by DeChambeau’s confident demeanor and elite form in 2025. He may not officially hold the world No. 1 title, but his U.S. Open track record of 2020 and 2024, and recent consistency make the case compelling.

“He’s gonna take that thing right back,” another fan said—a nod to both the trophy he hoisted in 2024 and the confidence he’s shown heading into Oakmont. With his T5 at Augusta and T2 at Quail Hollow, there’s solid evidence he could go one better this week. “Got the feeling he will be taking it back home this year ❤️🌍,” read another reply, echoing a widely held belief among fans who’ve been tracking his preparation, including his Oakmont recon rounds filmed for YouTube.

Resonating pretty much the same optimistic sentiment, others added: “Just keep it in the car Bryson be coming with you again sure” and “He’s taking it back home anyway.” These reactions speak to a growing sense of inevitability among fans who see a focused, prepared, and confident DeChambeau, not just flexing for social media, but showing all the signs of a repeat contender. And perhaps the most poetic reaction of all: “He is saying ‘till we meet again!’” As if Bryson and the trophy are destined to reunite.

Whether or not he pulls off the repeat, Bryson DeChambeau has already won over fans with his form, flair, and showmanship. All eyes now turn to Oakmont, where the next chapter of his U.S. Open legacy will be written.