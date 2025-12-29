Golf Fans All Say the Same Thing as Justin Thomas’s Team Wins TGL Opener in His Absence

The Florida arena, SoFi Center, kicked off TGL season 2 on December 28, 2025, with a do-over between the defending champions from Atlanta Drive GC and the New York Golf Club. Billy Horschel stole the show with a massive thirty-seven-foot putt on the final hole that gave his team a 6-4 win over NY.

This indoor golf party looked perfect for the cameras and the loud crowd, and Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter loved that setup. “Pretty ideal opening match for @TGL from a competitive standpoint. Basically, a walk-off final putt. And only had to compete with the national NFL window for less than a quarter,” he wrote on X.

Scheduling the match on a busy Sunday was a risky move. TGL cleverly started their broadcast at 3:00 PM to catch fans between the early and the late windows of Week 17 NFL games. By finishing in just two hours, TGL avoided a direct clash with the huge evening kickoffs.

The defending champions from Atlanta won despite the major roster shake-up. Justin Thomas had to stay home after having back surgery in November 2025. His comeback to competitive golf is expected to be in early 2026. Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover also missed the big night due to injuries; Cantlay even shared an emotional message after missing the S2 start. Horschel led a patchwork crew with Chris Gotterup and Corey Conners to win.

Additionally, for the second season, TGL has changed a few things to elevate the fan experience. The putting area is now 38 percent bigger. One bunker has been removed, and the other two are 50% bigger to give golfers more space. But despite a good start to its second season, the fans launched a heavy attack on TGL.

The show failed to win the hearts of the most loyal golf fans

One skeptical fan noted, “TGL is trying to grab the attention of the majority of golf fans.” The other noted, “Golf has turned into Dungeons and Dragons. It’s become an activity. It’s no longer a sport, and that’s sad!”

TGL aims to attract young viewers with shorter and flashier matches. Many fans today do not want to invest 5-6 hours to see golfers complete their rounds, and this is when TGL comes into play. Its technology, team format, and concert-like feel make it far different than actual golf.

Another fan pointed out how the focus has shifted away from the actual beauty of the game, noting, “Golf Network TV numbers were never scrutinized this much before the PGA Tour lost their minds in a war vs. LIV.”

The bitter war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has fractured the sport. The viewership is divided between LIV and the PGA Tour, and the fans have not been able to see the best golfers compete together for over 3 years. This move has led to mass scrutiny from fans.

So, another viewer shared their deep exhaustion with the entire project, saying, “Dude, I get you’re trying but…f—k.”

And one fan even sarcastically compares TGL’s debut match to LIV Golf. He said, ” So- an exhibition with lots of money paid and no cut. Hmmm – where have I heard that before.” The fan is implying a basic TGL system. It is a PGA Tour-backed league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that offers a $21 million season purse, where winnings are split between the six teams regardless of individual play and without performance-based cuts. So another repeated the same feeling, asking, “Is this LIV?”

While the TGL Season 2 opener delivered the high-octane drama the league promised, it remains clear that technology and clever scheduling are only half the battle. And TGL has successfully modernised the viewing experience. But winning back the “soul” of the game may be its toughest challenge yet.