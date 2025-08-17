Golf Fans All Say the Same Thing as Phil Mickelson Undermines Robert MacIntyre: ‘Embarrasing’

The 55-year-old Phil Mickelson is under fire yet again for his bold claims against the PGA Tour. Since joining LIV Golf, he has been among the biggest critics of the PGA Tour. Earlier, when Joaquin Niemann was praised for his performance and a probable place in the top 5 OWGR. Mickelson swiftly joined the conversation, writing on X, “Top 5? Try #1,” pointing directly towards Scottie Scheffler. But this time, he is caught undermining Robert MacIntyre despite his dominating performance during the BMW Championship.

With the ongoing event, Scheffler is placed second on the leaderboard. The reason for that is the Scottish professional Robert MacIntyre, who has shown exceptional performance at the tournament. The golfer with three rounds completed has recorded 19 birdies to have a strong four-stroke lead. In fact, sharing the outstanding performance of the golfer, the x account of Fore Play shared his first round performance with a caption, “That is a LOT of circles.”

But despite 10 birdies, Mickelson doesn’t think it is a praiseworthy achievement. Instead of praising the Scottish pro, he brought in his fellow LIV golfer to the discussion, who achieved something similar. Mickelson, replying to the post, wrote, “Sebastian Munoz says, “’hold my 🍺’ 😂😂👍👍.” During the same time as the BMW Championship, the LIV Golf Indianapolis also teed off. With MacIntyre showcasing dominance on the PGA Tour. Munoz took charge of the LIV Golf event. In the first round, he shot 14 birdies, scoring 59.

However, are they on the same level because Mickelson bought the comparison? Well, looking at the stats, MacIntyre totally dominates against Munoz. The Scottish professional with 2 wins on the PGA Tour and 3 on the DP World Tour has showcased great gameplay. Notably, in 2025, he was runner-up at the US Open. On the other hand, Munoz’s best major performance was a T14 at the 2022 US Open. Even with fewer victories, 1 at the PGA Tour, 1 at Web.com Tour, and 2 at the Columbian Tour, he sits well below MacIntyre in terms of professional career performance.

So, with Lefty’s opinion, the golf world is left in rage against him.

Fans blaze against Phil Mickelson for his reply

The 29-year-old Scottish professional has been showcasing the best of his game to stay on the leaderboard above the top golfers in the world. In fact, the entire golf community is praising his performance.

One of the fans wrote, “If Scottie’s not in your field … not sure that there’s anyone very intimidating on the leaderboard.” With 7 wins in 2024 and 4 wins in 2025, there is arguably no other player, like Scheffler, who showcases such dominance. But despite that, MacIntyre’s performance has left him four strokes shy of getting the lead.

Another fan wrote, “You’re the same dumb ass that said Scottie would let win this year! But who are you talking about now?” Back in May, when Scheffler was struggling with his performance, the 55-year-old predicted zero wins for him with a post on X. He wrote, “Here’s a hot take. Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.” But soon after, his prediction turned out to be wrong as the PGA pro won four titles already this season. Mickelson even publicly admitted his flaw in judgement.

Not just this, but more fans joined in support, writing, “59 in a fake golf league” and “Embarrassing Phil.” Fans after the concerning claims were caught by the fans claiming the league was fake. Since its inception, LIV Golf has been under fire for its incomparable player list. In fact, the achievement of MacIntyre against Scheffler, McIlroy, and other professionals is praised more because of their unbeatable ongoing form.

Additionally, Lefty is known for having takes that end up getting backfired. Apart from Scottie’s, Mickelson had another take on why LIV golf is meant to succeed over the PGA Tour.

Moving on, another fan laid out the stats. He wrote, “Please explain the course rating to all the new golf fans your league has brought in. Munoz admitted the course was vulnerable. There are a lot of birdies out there. It’s a little easier track than what we usually play.” The comparison between the Club at Chatham Hill hosting the LIV event and the Caves Valley Golf Club is fairly irrational. The Caves is considered a very challenging course with a rating of 73.1, while the Club is somewhere around 70. In fact, the rain that delayed the play in the first two rounds of the BMW Championship has also made the greens firmer, making it even tougher.

With valid takes from the golf fans and an invalid claim for the LIV golfer, his reply has been under fire. Though Munoz did play exceptionally well, comparing and discarding the efforts of the PGA Tour is not considered correct by the community. What are your thoughts on Phil Mickelson’s take? Share with us in the comments below.