Golf Fans Call Out Kevin Kisner After TGL Finals Match 1 Sees Shocking Finish

As the Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club battled it out at SoFi Arena for the TGL S2 finale, Tiger Woods’s team got a result that he never wanted. And for that, Kevin Kisner became the center of the fans’ attention. But not in a good way.

LA GC edged Jupiter Links 6-5 in a tightly contested Match 1. That certainly set the tone for a thrilling finale. But as soon as the results came out, things went sideways for Kisner. He missed a chip shot on the final hole that gave LAGC two points and let them lead 1-0 in the best-of-three finale. Los Angeles took to Instagram and shared a poster of its team members in front of a shining “W.” In the caption, they wrote, “1 down. 1 to go.”

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Despite Kisner hitting a good shot to tie the score at 4-4, fans still blamed him for the loss. But as the Jupiter Links led the scorecard by 5-4, LA threw the hammer right before the tee shot on the par-5. It was a perfect chance for Sahith Theegala to win two points and beat Kisner.

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The hammer played out in LA’s favor. Kisner sent the ball into the rough with his 3 wood. A chunk from the 7 wood went into the rough once again. Meanwhile, Theegala found the green. But instead of chipping for a birdie, Kisner missed and gave LA the one-match lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) (@wearelagc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Reflecting on his mistake at the post-game interview, the four-time PGA Tour winner said, “I feel pretty s— to be honest with you after losing the last hole. Basically, because of the distance in TGL, I’m behind the 8-ball quickly. I thought I hit a perfect chip, didn’t go in, and sucks to be on the end of — a couple weeks ago we had the last hole to win the match for all of us, and now losing that just feels terrible.”

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The comment section of LAGC’s post quickly filled with reactions aimed at Kisner.

Fans express their disappointment with Kevin Kisner

Most fans put the blame on Kisner for the loss. One fan commented, “Holy smokes Kis 😭😭😭.” And another fan added, “Kis sold all night.” Had he secured the birdie, he could have evened the score. But alas… things didn’t go as per his plan.

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Meanwhile, a few others seemed to have a suggestion for the upcoming match—replacing Kevin Kisner. One fan suggested, “Can I play instead of Kisner tomorrow? Genuinely id have a better chance.”

But another searched for Akshay Bhatia on the roster. The comment read, “Where is Ashkay? Kisner sold. That’s what happens when you don’t hit the driver. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️”

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Akshay Bhatia is in India, playing the 2026 Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf Country Club. Instead, fans will be getting Tiger Woods’s debut on Tuesday night at TGL.

Well, the outcome wasn’t bad for all fans. Those who supported LAGC came down with cheers for the team. One fan commented, “Woohoo! Love this team! Stayed focused and determined. 1 more! 🤍🖤.”

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Nevertheless, the Jupiter Links still have a chance to claim a win. Their next opportunity comes on Tuesday. And that’s where Kevin Kisner is aiming.