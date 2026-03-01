Golf Fans Can’t Help but Mock USGA Over Venue Announcement for 3 Major Events

Some would say that the USGA cannot catch a break, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Back in June last year, the USGA refused to give Sam Burns relief from casual water midway through his back nine on Sunday during the US Open, and fans immediately lost their cool. While their tone might not have hinged on ire now over the venue announcement, it still carried sharp mockery.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced that the historic Inverness Club in Toledo will host the 145th U.S. Open in 2045, along with the U.S. Girls’ Junior in 2033 and the U.S. Women’s Junior in 2036. This selection returns the national championship to the club for the first time since 1979 and marks the first major event since the 1993 PGA Championship.

The historic parkland course, designed by Donald Ross, was completed in 1918. And just a year later, the club hosted its first U.S. Open, where Ted Ray captured the title in an event that featured the U.S. Open debut of Bobby Jones. Since then, the club has hosted several major events, including 4 U.S. Opens and 2 PGA Championships.

However, the club’s status began to fade after a controversial 1970s redesign by Tom Fazio and his uncle, George Fazio. Many argued that the changes were incongruous with Ross’ original work. Again, everything changed for good when architect Andrew Green started a huge restoration project back in 2018. He used original drawings from 1918 to bring back the artistry of the old design.

Green added significant length, so the course would allow play over 7,700 yards. This update helped the venue host the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2021 Solheim Cup. If anything, this was a growing indication that the course was back in the governing body’s sights.

USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a statement that Inverness provides a championship setting consistent with the organization’s competitive standards.

“Inverness Club has played a significant role in the history of American golf, and we are proud to continue that relationship through these championships,” Whan said. “From welcoming the best players in the world at the U.S. Open to showcasing the next generation of elite competitors at the Girls’ Junior and Women’s Amateur, Inverness offers a championship setting that aligns with the values and competitive standards of the USGA.”

The Inverness announcement came as part of a broader slate of future championship site selections, as revealed by the USGA. The National Golf Links of America on Long Island will host the 2040 Walker Cup, while Cypress Point Club in California is slated to stage the 2042 Curtis Cup and the 2048 Walker Cup. Seminole Golf Club in Florida was awarded the 2046 Curtis Cup and the 2052 Walker Cup.

Now, as the USGA attempted to build hype by posting the news on X, fans immediately caught the irony of ending a wait by scheduling an event nineteen years into the future.

Fans mock the USGA’s nearly 20-year time jump

As soon as the tweet went live, fans began pointing out the absurdity of the ‘wait.’

“The wait is over, you just gotta wait 19 more years now,” one fan wrote.

“No, it’s really not. 2045?!? FOH,” wrote another fan, while one noted funnily, “2045???? Ok, will plan on it!!”

Even though it sounds funny, the USGA always plans these events many years in advance. For more context, the USGA has increasingly moved toward this long-term strategy under CEO Mike Whan. They do that to secure their anchor sites and provide logistical stability for the massive changes that come with those announcements. For example, the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was announced on June 18, 2016.

Despite that, the sarcasm continued.

“How soon can we buy tickets?” inquired one fan, while another funny fan chimed in, “I want to know what course is going to be hosting the 2061 US Open. LOL.”

Now, jokes aside, the 126th U.S. Open this year is coming much sooner than the 2045 U.S. Open. It is scheduled for June 18-21, 2026, at the iconic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. At the last U.S. Open at Shinnecock in 2018, Brooks Koepka secured a historic victory and became the first player in 29 years to successfully defend his title.

As Koepka is once again back on the Tour this season after a tumultuous last season, do you think he can get his old magic back? Or will J.J. Spaun defend the title as Koepka did last time at this historic venue?