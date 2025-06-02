Golf Fans Can’t Hold Back as World No. 1’s Caddie, Ted Scott Shows True Colors After Emotional Win

Jack Nicklaus‘ signature event, The 2025 Memorial Tournament, saw Scottie Scheffler claim a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin. The iconic event, which was hosted at Muirfield Village in Ohio, witnessed some of the best golfers battle it out for the $20 million prize pot. Scheffler, who had a slow start to the season, claimed his third victory of the season at The Memorial, adding to his tally of 16 wins in his professional career.

While he has been on the PGA Tour for five years now and has been dominating the tour since 2022, Scheffler is the only player after Tiger Woods to hold the #1 spot for so long (141 weeks). His journey, which has been nothing short of successful, could not have been accomplished alone. While his family was seen celebrating his win post-round by embracing Scheffler, one man chose to go all out by expressing his emotions on social media.

With a score of 10-under 278 over 72 holes, Scheffler created history at The Memorial on Sunday, by winning it back-to-back, a feat that only Woods pulled off when he won it consecutively from 1999-2001. This is not just a historical moment for Scheffler but also an emotional one, as he credited his wife, Meredith, for his successful journey — “You know, watching you, Meredith, and Bennett, it makes me think of Barbara Nicklaus and how much she contributed to Jack’s career with her support. Talk about what this balance looks like for you and the support Meredith provides to help you be the best father, husband, and the No. 1 player in the world,” Scheffler stated in an interview with CBS Sports post his win.

But Scottie Scheffler also knows that he could not have reached this far without the man on his bag — Ted Scott, who was seen celebrating heartily when he posted a video of himself dancing in the locker room post the win and thanking his crew, as he posted —”Could not have done it again without this crew right here! Thank you men!” The video, which was also reposted by Scheffler on his Instagram stories, saw Ted Scott dancing to a song along, by Roy Jones Jr. with other members of Scheffler’s team to celebrate the victory. A post on Tracking Scheffler’s account on X, stating “Ted scott, quite possibly the best caddy to ever caddy,” posted a video of Ted Scott dancing to the tunes, and fans showed nothing but love and admiration for Scott. The moment reflected his true emotions after the victory and depicts the close-knit relationship that he shared with the crew, and displayed the celebration as an expression of the investment that they have in Scheffler’s career. Fans on the web, obviously, had a blast looking at the video and had a lot to say.

Ted Scott’s Celebration after the Memorial leaves fans in stitches

One user commented, “Where’s the rest of it?” implying that the celebration was too real and entertaining that they could not have enough of it.

Some users even stated their opinion on his and Scheffler’s partnership — “The best gift Bubba ever did for him was to part ways. He and Scottie are a match in Heaven,” “Without a doubt the best Career move in the history of this world leaving bubba Watson to carry for Scottie!” implying that Scott’s partnership with Scheffler has been nothing short of victorious since Bubba Watson let go of him. Ted Scott ended his partnership with Watson in September 2021 after being on the charismatic left-hander’s bag for 15 years. But they decided to part ways, and that’s when Ted Scott got a chance to be on Scheffler’s bag. It is obvious that this partnership has been nothing short of extraordinary, as the two even won an Olympic Gold medal together in 2024.

Another user commented, “@jtedscott is the Walking ATM” hinting at the pretty penny Ted Scott has made since his partnership with Scheffler. While caddies may be paid a little differently depending on player to player, the normal scale is: 10% of winnings if a caddie’s player wins, 7 % for a top 10 and 5 % for making the cut. In 2024 alone, Ted Scott made nearly $5,338,504 in earnings by being on Scheffler’s bag, where the World no.1 made a record of $29,228,357 on Tour. And this year, Scheffler has already made $14,558,697 in official money with 3 wins, which makes Ted Scott see cash flow in his bank account.

“He’s like the caddy version of a wise old sage on the golf course,” commented another user, implying that Ted Scott brings a wealth of experience on the course since he has been caddying for nearly 25 years now. Scott is also actively involved in decision-making processes with his insights on course conditions, club selection, and reading greens.

While Scheffler and Scott partnered in 2022, they knew each other before from attending bible study together. One user also hinted that not only is Scott a great caddie but is also a strong believer of God, “And a great guy who loves the Lord.” This was also one of the reasons for Scheffler and Scott to partner up, as they both wanted to work with someone who shared the same values on and off the course.