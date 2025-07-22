Golf Fans Claim Charlie Woods Is Nothing Like Dad Tiger Woods After U.S. Junior Amateur Update

What does it feel like to be Tiger Woods’s son? With the limelight comes a lot of pressure. Ask Charlie Woods. Now, ideally, Charlie would have wanted to copy his father’s every golf move. But that’s only ideal, not real. Charlie recently won his first American Junior Golf Association title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational and garnered a lot of spotlight. Now, at the US Junior Amateur, things have not started as smoothly.

The recent video shared by the USGA shows what the father-son duo’s swing looks like at the US Junior Amateur Golf Championship. And it wasn’t the same, by any means, is what fans thought. Despite the early similarities, Charlie Woods has found his own uniqueness when it comes to starting from the tee. Anyways, Woods didn’t want Charlie to copy his swing. He wanted him to follow Rory McIlroy‘s footsteps. “I told [Charlie], ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,” said Tiger to Charlie.

As of the tournament, after the opening round, Charlie Woods faces an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages after carding an 11 over 81 at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Texas. Charlie began his play on the 10th and made successive bogeys on his first two holes. His first par of the day came at the 484-yard par 4 12th. But then on the 13th came an unfortunate double bogey.

On the 15th, 16th, and 17th came a bogey and two successive double bogeys. His first birdie of the day came on the 18th. As he made the turn, Woods was languishing in T228 of the 264-player field, 10 short of the position he would need to continue after Tuesday’s second round at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

After the side-by-side swing video on social media, a huge wave of comments emerged from fans pointing out the difference in father’s and son’s swing.

Fans react to Tiger and Charlie Woods’s swing comparison

One fan wrote, “Totally different swings.” Both golfers during their US Junior Amateur Championship had similar swing speeds, but the rest came out totally different. The balance, follow-through, and final position are way different.

Another praised Woods’s swing, writing, “Tiger’s swing was better.” The Big Cat won the US Junior Championship three times consecutively from 1991 to 1993. Away from the comparison, one of the fans praised Woods’s writing: “Bomb draw for Tiger n a bleed cutter for Charlie. Tempo n finish pretty similar.”

More netizens joined in the comparison spree. “Tiger looks like Tiger. Charlie kinda looks like Rory,” wrote one fan. Charlie listened to his father, it seems.

Another fan considered the fresh start of Charlie and wrote, “Tiger blazed the trail. Charlie’s picking up the torch 🔥.” In comparison to his father, who won the title three times, his son is still a newcomer with his second participation. He scored 11 over 81 in the first round of the 2025 edition. With the projected cut line at 3-over par, he is in a tough situation.

With the performance difference at the US Junior Amateur Championship and now with swing differences, for fans, the similarities between the father-son duo are fading away. But with just his second start to the tournament, can Charlie Woods get to a similar feat as Tiger Woods? Can he achieve better results despite the swing difference? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.