Golf Fans Demand Ban on Controversial Golf Method After Keegan Bradley Struggles at Hero World Challenge

Keegan Bradley‘s performance at the Hero World Challenge is doing little to quiet the noise around his controversial AimPoint putting routine. In fact, as he struggles on the greens, a growing chorus of frustrated golf fans is calling for the time-consuming method to be banned entirely.

Besides Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Max Homa, and Tommy Fleetwood even use AimPoint for putting.

NUCLR GOLF has shared an X post featuring Keegan Bradley using the technique. The 39-second video shows the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain using his feet to gauge slope percentages to putt from a short distance. The video demonstrated how time-consuming the method can be, prompting NUCLR GOLF to ask if it should be banned.

AimPoint Express, developed by Mark Sweeney in the early 2000s using complex computer models that analyzed thousands of putts, simplifies green reading into slope, green speed, and break percentage. Golfers stand behind the ball, close one eye, and hold up their fingers to match the slope, aligning the aim point with the hole’s high-side edge, then trust physics.

He credits it for career-best putting stretches, such as at TPC River Highlands. He says that the technique has helped him make his putting lethal. But while he praises it, many critics hate AimPoint. Some even highlight instances where Bradley’s 51-second process on a five-footer at the Tour Championship resulted in a missed shot.

Now, after a decent first round of 5 under par at the Hero World Challenge, the 8x PGA Tour winner managed an at par second round. He hit five birdies and five bogeys to eventually finish with a round of 72.

Many, like Lucas Glover, have called for banning AimPoint putting. In February 2025, Glover clarified his stance about the routine on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

He called the process rude because golfers are “stomping around” near holes. The major champion even said that it is a pace-killer that “takes forever.”

CBS’s Jim Nantz also criticized the method.

“It really drives me crazy when you see their backs to the hole, and they’re trying to feel the break, and they walk another five feet, and they do it again,” Nantz noted.

The AimPoint method requires golfers to gauge the slope with their feet. Therefore, they have to do it throughout the putting line, right from where the ball is placed and all the way to the hole. Nantz feels that this is not only disrespectful but also takes a significant amount of time.

Now, many golf enthusiasts criticized AimPoint through comments under NUCLR GOLF’s post.

Beyond Keegan Bradley: Fans call for a ban on AimPoint

The fans’ remarks highlight why this debate continues to gain traction. One had a straightforward answer to the post’s question. “Yeah. It’s pointless.” That view echoes a broader belief that AimPoint looks more like a visual routine than a practical tool.

Another fan took a lighter but sharper angle, joking that anyone trying such theatrics during a casual outing would be asking for trouble. Showing frustration, the user wrote, “All I know is I’d bit** slap someone who did that on a public round. But I’m not a pro and not making $250k on a putt. #Business.”

“I really just think these guys do things to make themselves look busy or excuses to waste time because the rounds take forever. Probably for TV. All these guys would probably prefer to play 3 hour rounds,” another took a jab at the intent behind using the AimPoint.

That criticism isn’t just directed at Keegan Bradley; it ties into the ongoing frustration about the lengthy rounds on the PGA Tour. It suggests that spending too much time deliberating over basic reads can make tournaments sluggish, especially during back-nine stretches when momentum should be building.

Another comment voiced impatience more directly while calling for efficiency. Echoing the feeling of most fans, the user said, “I don’t care what you do. Just do it in less than 40 seconds. Make golf fast again.”

There was also one comment about the South African golfer David Frost. The user highlighted that he used to read greens with quick instinct from several meters away.

“I once played with David Frost, and he could from 10m away from the green tell me where to hit a putt, and it would go in. These days the golfers waste so much time on “nothing,” the fan wrote.

That comparison illustrates an admiration for seasoned players who rely on experience, touch, and feel rather than step-counting methods. It also underscores nostalgia for a style of putting that appears cleaner and more spontaneous.

Collectively, the reactions spotlight dissatisfaction rooted in time, optics, and tradition. While AimPoint has supporters like Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley who credit it for improved consistency, these fan viewpoints show why criticism keeps resurfacing.