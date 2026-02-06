Golf Fans Demand ‘Ban’ on Controversial Greens Method as Absurd Visuals from $2.75M Go Viral

A putting routine that’s supposed to find the hole has instead found the internet’s last nerve. A few images from the 2026 Qatar Masters have fans wincing, joking, and flat-out begging for intervention. Nacho Elvira is using the AimPoint putting method, just like Keegan Bradley has been doing for several years now, and fans are not happy with it.

“Checking in on Aimpoint,” wrote Shane Bacon in an X post featuring two images. The images were of Elvira and his caddie using the AimPoint putting method.

AimPoint has been controversial as a putting method. Many golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and others, use it. However, golf analyst Jim Nantz, PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover, Paige Spiranac, and a few others hate it.

Critics claim that the method affects other golfers’ line of putt. Moreover, it is also very time-consuming, resulting in issues like the slow pace of play.

As for fans, they are largely against this putting method. Keegan Bradley, for instance, has been in the hot seat on multiple occasions for using this technique.

For instance, a clip of him implementing the technique at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii attracted comments like, “I’ve reached the point where I root against any player that does this aim point bullshit. So unnecessary and maddening!”

The same thing happened at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, too. And the fans had the same reaction. On the other hand, users like Ludvig Aberg vouch for the putting method.

“I like to do AimPoint. I’ve done it for a while now,” Aberg said.

Now, Nacho Elvira is using the same method at the 2026 Qatar Masters. He finished Round 1 with 2-over par 74. However, his second round is going exceptionally well. In the front nine, he made 6 birdies. Until hole 13, he is 7-under par in Round 2. The Spaniard is coming off a fresh win at the 2026 Dubai Invitational. He carded rounds of 69-68-68-69 to finish 10-under par 274 to win the event.

While Elvira and others like to use AimPoint and find it reliable for their performance on the green, fans are completely against it.

Fans turn AimPoint into a real spectacle

Once the images started circulating, the conversation quickly shifted from results to optics.

“They need to make it a penalty to straddle the line of your putt anywhere in between the ball and the cup,” one user wrote.

Fans zeroed in on the exaggerated straddling, especially the involvement of the caddie. It’s one thing for golfers to do it, and a whole other thing when even the caddies have to go on a stamp on the line of the putt. The putting method has become a routine on tour broadcasts. For many, the visuals felt less like elite golf and more like something that had gone a step too far.

One fan joked about it, saying, “The tour is close to needing a parental advisory warning for this stuff. Not great!”

The comment sums up a common complaint that AimPoint has crossed from functional into uncomfortable viewing. The method’s finger counting and line-straddling have long been criticized as awkward on TV.

Some fans called for the outright removal of the method.

“Ban it yesterday” appeared alongside “Call the police,” the latter leaning fully into sarcasm.

Calls to ban AimPoint have been circulating for several months. Those reactions echo arguments made by players like Lucas Glover, who have questioned whether AimPoint slows play and invites players to stand too close to holes and lines during reads.

The frustration spilled beyond the tour golf as well. “It’s absurd in club golf land… make it stop! 🤡🤣👍🏻” hit on a nerve familiar to many weekend players. The putting method has filtered down to public and private courses alike.

Together, the reactions paint AimPoint as a cultural fault line. Supporters see a modern edge backed by data and consistency. However, it’s just a waste of time for fans watching golf events at home. Nacho Elvira may be putting better than ever, but this latest clip shows that for a loud segment of fans, the method itself has become the story.