Golf Fans Fume at PGA Tour as Controversial Ruling Helps Struggling Golfer at Travelers Championship

At the 2026 Travelers Championship on Friday, the tension between television needs and fair play surfaced in an unusual way when Mac Meissner’s ball plugged in a greenside bunker at TPC River Highlands, and his swing path was blocked by a fixed broadcast camera. The PGA Tour granted him a free drop, and the ruling quickly stirred debate online as fans and analysts weighed in.

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“So Mac Meissner just got a free drop from a plugged lie in a green-side bunker because his swing would interfere with a bunker cam?? The PGA Tour is so unserious,” Joseph LaMagna posted on X on June 26.

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The post spread quickly, drawing nearly 98,700 views in short order. Meissner faced one of the toughest bunker shots in golf, but the camera changed the equation. A plugged lie usually means the ball is at least partly buried in the sand, which already makes a clean swing difficult. In this case, the camera’s placement added another obstacle by interfering with his backswing or follow-through, and officials determined that interference was enough to trigger relief, plugged lie or not.

Rule 12 is clear about bunkers; if your ball plugs, the sand is there to test you, not to offer an escape. Rule 15 deals with loose impediments and movable obstructions such as leaves, rakes, and bottles. Relief under Rule 15 does apply in bunkers, but a fixed broadcast camera is neither loose nor movable. Rule 15 does not apply, regardless of how often it is mentioned online.

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The relevant authority is Model Local Rule F-23, the PGA Tour’s rule for Temporary Immovable Obstructions. These are structures like cameras, towers, and grandstands that are present because of the tournament, not the course. TIOs are not considered part of the challenge. When a TIO interferes with a stance or swing, the rule provides for relief, even in a bunker. The details around bunker relief, however, can be complex.

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This was not the first time a bunker camera influenced a hole. At the 2020 Players Championship, Mackenzie Hughes found his ball buried in the bunker on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass, just inches from an embedded TV camera.

Hughes is not the only player to draw that kind of frustration. Jon Rahm faced similar reaction in 2023 after a wayward drive earned him TIO relief well clear of trouble, and fans online quickly questioned the ruling. The complaint has not changed much since, and it is the same one resurfacing around Meissner now: television’s footprint on a golf course can occasionally swing a decision in a player’s favor by accident.

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The bigger context matters too. Earlier in 2026, the Tour tightened its relief procedures elsewhere by reducing preferred-lies relief from a full club-length to scorecard length in January. That change followed the same basic idea: keep the outcome as close as possible to where the ball actually finished.

Mac Meissner Bunker Ruling Draws a Wave of Fan Reactions

Replies under the original post ranged from disbelief to dark humor, with more than a few fans drawing comparisons to the U.S. Open just days earlier.

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“Going from Shinnecock to TPC River Highlands is a legitimate jump scare.”

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Others zeroed in on the broadcast itself, questioning whether commentary had even called the situation correctly in the moment.

“Really? Broadcast thought it was an unplayable lie or I missed the free drop thing.” And one fan said this, “Broadcast was adamant it was an unplayable but I had a feeling something nefarious was afoot.”

The cameras themselves didn’t escape criticism either.

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“Bunker cams are not as cool as producers think they are.” With another adding, “How much does a bunker cam cost?”

And for some, the frustration extended past this one ruling into how TIOs are used across the Tour’s biggest events.

“The PGA Tour should keep TIO out of the Championship Series.”

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Meissner is still new on Tour, having built his reputation through consistent and under-the-radar performances since turning pro. This steady approach has defined his career so far. In this case, the Tour did not create a rule to suit the moment. The relief was already in place before Meissner found himself in that bunker. What it reignited was an older question, the one about whether television’s presence on a golf course occasionally shifts the balance of fair competition.