Golf Fans Give Dustin Johnson a Reality Check for His ‘Special’ PGA Championship Exemption

LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson is heading to Aronimink Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Championship. He had no route into the 156-man course through a standard qualification. But thanks to a ‘special invitation’ from the PGA of America, the two-time major champion will keep his 18-year streak of major championship appearances alive. The organization’s move angered some golf fans, who gave Johnson a reality check online.

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“Hasn’t won in 27 months. Didn’t finish in the top-10 of LIV standings last year. Not in the top-10 this year. Last nine majors, 5 MC’s and 4 other finishes outside the top 20. This invite is purely based on career reputation,” one fan wrote.

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Johnson, 41, was in a tough situation as he lost his automatic exemption pathway following Rory McIlroy’s 2026 Masters victory. The championship gives entry to the last five Masters champions, and McIlroy’s win this April pushed Johnson off the list. The PGA of America opened a door for Johnson, who has no events on the schedule and no OWGR points from his LIV Golf schedule.

This is not an isolated incident. Johnson received the same ‘special exemption’ for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he ended up missing the cut. The PGA of America’s Championships Director, Kerry Haigh, has been carrying on this tradition of inviting players from across the globe. He has often defended this rationale by being clear about the organization’s position.

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“It’s a worldwide field. That’s why we feel it’s the strongest field in golf because of that process where we look at all the different tours and try and include and invite those best players.”

Johnson has secured six top-10 finishes, including back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020, in his last 16 PGA Championship starts. He played on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams. At his peak, he claimed the number one spot and held it for 135 weeks. Maybe the PGA of America considered all this before inviting him to the tournament. But fans wonder whether that is enough.

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Golf fans split on whether DJ deserves the spot

“On the player: perfectly fine with DJ. He made the move for money and has been honest about it all the way through. No BS from him. On the invitation: Is the procedure normal? Do players get ‘special invitations’ every year? If so, also fine. Otherwise, it’s even,” one fan said.

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It is a fair distinction to draw; however, the PGA of America reserves the right to issue special invitations, but the criteria apply to players in the world’s top 100. Johnson currently sits at 468th. PGA looked past the ranking and toward the resume. That is a decision within its rights, but without a consistent precedent when the gap between a player’s ranking and the standard threshold is this wide.

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Another fan was straightforward in their support.

“Good for DJ! He’s one of the many fan favorites and a former number 1 player in the world.”

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Perhaps that same PGA is banking on Johnson still carrying genuine star power with recognizability among casual fans and getting respect from core golf audiences. He won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2020 Masters, setting a tournament record score of 20 under par. He also has 24 PGA Tour wins and three more on LIV Golf. The version of DJ who was dominating leaderboards a few years ago would not have needed an invitation.

Another fan took to Dustin’s backing.

“DJ has been one of the ones who left but didn’t lie or spin a narrative. Still respect him and his game. Ok with this for sure.”

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Johnson has been notably quiet and non-combative since his move to LIV in 2022. He has neither attacked the PGA Tour nor filed an appeal or a lawsuit, nor has he sought attention beyond his play. In a space where many of his LIV peers have been vocal and divisive, Johnson’s restraint perhaps has earned him goodwill, and it shows in how fans talk about him.

However, that said, not every fan wants to let the legacy carry the argument. A few fans have shown disagreement with the decision.

“Fully out on DJ, and doubt he even makes the cut. Dude is so washed. Which is why he left the PGA. He knows it. Also hate that it could maybe take a spot from somebody looking to make a name for themselves. The best part of the PGA vs. LIV is the feeder system for talent to come up. We want to find the next Dustin Johnson, not a shell of the old one,” one wrote.

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The numbers perhaps ground the concern. Johnson’s 2026 season on LIV has been thoroughly inconsistent. He has managed just one top-10 finish in eight starts, a result at LIV Golf Singapore in March. Further, he finished tied 33rd at the Masters in April, which was actually his best major result in recent memory, given that he missed the cut in three of the four majors in 2025. His most recent top-10 came at the 2023 U.S. Open; however, since then, major Sundays have largely not involved him.

His form around the greens has also been the biggest issue. According to LIV Golf’s statistics, he ranked 47th in the league in strokes gained around the green in 2025. He lost nearly a third of a stroke per round to the field in that category. It was the worst rate among players inside the top 14 of all standings.

Another fan took to the platform and framed the debate differently.

“Hard disagree; the best finish on the year is a T10 on LIV. If you are going for a storyline, AK should be getting a special invite. If it’s based on merit, let’s get Koivun in there.”

Jackson Koivun is one of the best-known names. He earned his card through the PGA Tour U Accelerated Program after back-to-back SEC Player of the Year seasons and has been one of college golf’s most talked-about prospects. The point is, if the PGA of America is going to go outside the standard criteria, younger players fighting to establish themselves make a more compeling case than a veteran whose best golf is behind him.

Despite the discussions, Johnson will be there, and at least one fan is ready to root for him. “I hope he finds some great form and contends on Sunday. It would be incredible to see him there again.” Well, all of us are interested to see what Sunday looks like.