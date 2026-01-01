Golf Fans Issue Strong Response as Trump Administration Takes Over 3 Public DC Courses

Essentials Inside The Story Trump and Co. take over 3 Public Courses

Which three courses?

Public Reaction

Shockwaves rippled through D.C.’s golf community when National Links Trust revealed news about its lease. The Trump administration terminated its long-term lease to take immediate control of some of the golf courses operated by it. National Links Trust shared an Instagram post revealing the news about the lease and the courses that will go under the Trump Administration.

“Our statement on the termination letter. We want to thank all of our community for their continued support during this process,” the nonprofit organization wrote in the caption.

The three Washington, D.C. municipal golf courses affected by the decision are Potomac (Hains Point), Langston, and Rock Creek. The Department of the Interior terminated the 50‑year lease (2020–2070) to manage and renovate these three courses. One of the primary reasons given was that the nonprofit failed to meet capital improvement and other lease obligations, including rent payments.

The National Links Trust, in its official statement, said it is devastated and denies being in default. It insists on complying with all lease obligations while working closely with the National Park Service on operations and development. Currently, the nonprofit cites that it invested over $8.5 million in capital improvements. Its statement also claims that rounds and revenue more than doubled under its stewardship.

Despite the lease termination, NLT has agreed to continue day-to-day operations for the moment. It aims to ensure that the courses remain open and the staff get to keep their jobs. However, the decision immediately halts all long-term transformation plans. This includes the Rock Creek Park rehabilitation, which was underway but has now stopped.

The news sent shockwaves among fans who played regularly on the three courses. They have shown mixed reactions to the Trump Administration taking over the management.

Fans react to the Trump Administration taking over municipal courses

As the news of the lease termination spread, reactions from golfers were swift and deeply divided. Fans view these courses as part of D.C.’s public fabric. They are concerned about the access, cost, and community programs associated with the changes.

For some local golfers, the decision comes as a blow to the progress they think was starting to take shape. “As a DMV resident I cannot overstate how much this sucks. The NLT was a tangible investment in public, accessible golf for all ages and levels across our diverse district,” wrote a local resident. The comment reflects the work that the National Links Trust has been doing over the years. Its work usually goes beyond golf courses or parks to ensure inclusion, affordability, and long-term access.

Another said, “I’m very disappointed that the Trump administration is cancelling the @links_national lease to oversee municipal golf in DC. This reeks of arrogance and lacks understanding of public golf.” This comment questions the Trump Administration’s understanding of the role of municipal golf in the Washington, D.C., area. Put simply, the commentator says decision-makers are ignoring day-to-day golfers who depend on these municipal courses because high fees make private clubs out of reach. Echoing similar sentiments, a user wrote, “Very disappointed to hear this.”

Still, not every reaction was negative. Some golfers see the federal takeover as a reset for courses they believe have significant potential. Pointing out the example of Haines Point, a user said, “Good. Haines Point has been a dog track for years.” Frustration with NLT and its upkeep comes bluntly in this response. It highlights the lack of well-maintained amenities. Supporters like this fan claim that the federal takeover could mean faster and better improvements.

Speaking on something similar, a user is ready to make a bet on improvement. “I will bet you a nickel that the courses will be improved by at least 50% nicer in the clubhouse and restrooms, you can’t do much about water, and golf courses use a lot of it,” he wrote. Typically, the average American golf course uses thousands of gallons of water daily to maintain its greens and fairways. With reports of potential water supply issues and shortages in the coming years, the user says there’s not much the federal government can do about it. However, the facilities are likely to improve significantly.

While some fans are very considerate of who should handle the management of the three municipal courses, there are others who don’t care about anything other than improvements. “As long as the course stays public and improves. the courses weren’t in great shape last time I played them but I think with right investment the properly has a ton of potential could even host a tour even right in the heart of DC if conditions were good enough,” a user wrote.

Together, the reactions show a fan base split between protecting public access and welcoming the promise of better conditions. What happens next will likely determine whether those fears of exclusion or hopes for improvement end up defining the future of D.C.’s municipal golf scene.