Golf Fans Issue Warning as Rising Pro Makes Shocking Equipment Change Before PGA Tour Debut

Marco Penge is stepping into the 2026 PGA Tour season with fresh confidence. He had a shining season last year. However, his confidence is not just due to his form. It is because he is stepping forward to the upcoming season with a brand-new setup in his bag.

After a year that changed the course of his career, the Englishman is now preparing for his biggest stage yet, backed by a new equipment partnership with PXG. However, this sudden move has the golf world talking. They have been warning him for all the right reasons.

Sharing his thoughts behind taking up such a decision, Penge explained, “From the first conversation, it was clear PXG is obsessed with performance.”

Promoting PXG, the English golfer further added, “The fitting process, the people, the technology – it’s all built to help players compete at the highest level. I’m excited to work closely with the team and put PXG equipment in play every week.”

Switching gears ahead of your rookie season on the PGA Tour is indeed rare, especially after having such a successful campaign last year.

He had a breakout season last year on the DP World Tour. Winning three tournaments, he secured his PGA Tour card. In the Race to Dubai standings, Penge finished second.

Homa recently signed a multi-year deal with Cobra Puma Golf.

It was clear that from now on, Homa will be playing with Cobra golf clubs and will be sporting the Puma shoes. Now, such an announcement was undoubtedly one of the biggest ones in his career.

Right from the time he became an amateur, Homa has been playing with Titleist gear. But from now on, he will be using Cobra’s brand-new DS-ADAPT LS driver along with a prototype 3D printed iron set.

Before 2024, Homa really did not have any intentions of changing his club brands. Unfortunately, despite being fully prepared, the 2024 season came as a surprise.

It was the first time in a span of three years that Homa could not qualify for the Tour Championship. Interestingly, while analyzing his season, Homa noticed that the strokes gained significant momentum off the tee. And it was then that the golfer gave serious thought about changing his brand.

“I drove it poorly for the first time, so I just thought it wasn’t necessarily the golf club that makes the ball go straight. My caddie [Joe Greiner] said it proves the golf club doesn’t make the ball go straighter every time. You make it go straight. Go find something that can do that,” said Homa.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren John Deere Classic – Final Round Jul 6, 2025 Silvis, Illinois, USA Max Homa tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Silvis Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarcxLebrykx 20250706_szo_lb1_0092

Unfortunately, despite changing the brand, Homa still couldn’t up the ante. Instead, his form dipped further.

He saw a slump in his approach (86th to 155th), as well as around the greens (39th to 139th).

Penge will bring PXG clubs to the big stage, including the Lightning Tour Mid Driver, Secret Weapon Mini Driver, and a combo set of 0311 GEN8 and 0317 ST irons.

Penge, who currently stands in the 29th rank, is waiting to be back on the greens as he has been forced to sit out owing to his health.

Following the old patterns, FSWA Golf Writer Byron Lindeque criticized his move and wrote, “Life is going well. Not getting banned. Winning golf tournaments. 32nd in the world. Let me just switch out my entire bag for a bunch of money …. I hate this.”

Now, amid all these, netizens have voiced their take on the matter.

Marco Penge’s PXG switch sparks major debate ahead of his PGA Tour debut

As fans and pundits witnessed his move, they closely analyzed the same and shared their two cents.

One fan showed concerns for Penge, doubting whether he would be able to retain his form after the change. Their comment read, “It’s a surprising move. Doesn’t mean it won’t work out but, yeah, still a surprise given his 2025 season.”

Imago Soudal Open 2024 Marco Penge ENG on the 2nd tee during Round 2 of the Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium. 24/05/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Antwerp Rinkven International Golf Club Antwerp Belgium Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Another fan seemingly wanted to study the patterns and the quality of the equipment Penge has chosen. “Has anyone switched to PXG and become more successful?”

Expressing doubt, another person mentioned, “Mizuno to PXG is a ridiculous downgrade.”

Highlighting how shocking the decision is, another fan chimed in, “Switching from Mizuno to PXG before a big PGA Tour debut was definitely something I was not expecting.”

Pointing out Max Homa, too, failed to improve the quality of his game and saw a dip in his career graph, another X user added, “Ask Max Homa how that worked out for him lol.”

Now, whether it proves inspired or risky, Marco Penge’s bold PXG switch has made his PGA Tour rookie season a must-watch. Only time can tell whether his massive step can truly turn out to be fruitful.