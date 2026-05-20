Golf Fans Left Furious as PGA Tour Announces Keegan Bradley’s Role in 2026 Presidents Cup

Less than eight months ago, Keegan Bradley stood at Bethpage Black having just handed Europe their first away Ryder Cup win since 2012. Jim Furyk, the vice captain, stood beside him. Now Snedeker has brought both men to Medinah, and fans are skeptical about the math.

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Snedeker has named Furyk and Bradley as his captain’s assistants for the September event at Medinah’s Course No. 3.

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“I’m thrilled to have Jim and Keegan join me as captain’s assistants for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” Snedeker said. “Both guys have incredible experience as leaders representing the United States and they’ve each earned the respect of players across generations. Jim knows exactly what it takes to lead a team to victory and Keegan’s competitive spirit and energy will be an undeniable asset for the team.”

The reaction to Bradley’s inclusion, in particular, has been sharp. Europe beat the U.S. 15-13 at Bethpage Black last September, ending the decade-long era of the American home blowout. On Saturday night of that event, Bradley faced the worst second-day deficit in modern Cup history and was already under fire. For many fans, that result is still fresh enough to raise serious questions about why the 39-year-old is being handed another leadership role so quickly.

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It is worth noting the context behind that defeat. Furyk himself commended Bradley’s efforts, acknowledging that he had less than 18 months to prepare for the event.

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“He had less than 18 months to prepare. And that’s a guy who never even served as vice captain. So he played a lot of catch-up,” Furyk said at the PGA Championship last week.

Well, that is a significant caveat. Bradley came into the Ryder Cup captaincy without the traditional apprenticeship as a vice captain, a structural failure that Furyk has since called out publicly.

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The relationship between these two men has also shaped how this Presidents Cup announcement reads. According to Kevin Kisner, Bradley publicly backed Furyk to become the next U.S. captain in a speech he gave on Sunday night after the Ryder Cup loss, and the PGA of America has now confirmed Furyk for that role ahead of 2027. Moreover, Bradley had previously named Furyk as one of his assistant captains at Bethpage Black, after playing under Furyk’s Presidents Cup captaincy in 2024. Snedeker, for his part, was an assistant captain under both Furyk at the 2024 Presidents Cup and Bradley at the 2025 Ryder Cup, so this is a tight inner circle recycling itself.

Furyk’s credentials for the assistant role are harder to dispute. He led Team USA to a 2024 Presidents Cup victory at Royal Montreal. He has appeared in seven Presidents Cups as a player, compiling a 20-10-3 career record, and has served as a captain’s assistant three times. His return to the committee at Medinah comes alongside his preparations for the 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy, making the Presidents Cup a natural extension of his current responsibilities.

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Meanwhile, Bradley’s record as a Presidents Cup player is more modest: 3-3-1 across two appearances. His most notable moment in the event came in 2024 when he clinched the winning point against Si Woo Kim at Royal Montreal. On the PGA Tour, his 2025 Travelers Championship win marked his eighth career title and his fourth straight year in the winner’s circle. He is currently 20th in the U.S. Presidents Cup points standings.

Snedeker has two more captain’s assistant spots remaining and arrives in this role off the back of winning his 10th PGA Tour title at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, his first win in eight years. The U.S. will arrive at Medinah defending a streak of 10 consecutive Presidents Cup victories, a run that began in 1998. For now, the noise around Bradley’s appointment is the early storyline going into September.

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Fans did not hold back after the Keegan Bradley announcement

Snedeker’s announcement barely had time to land before social media had its say.

“Is there no one else? Adam Sandler would be a better choice,” wrote one fan.

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The reaction reflects a wider feeling in U.S. golf circles that the Bethpage loss exposed deep structural problems at the captain level. When fans are writing in actors as alternatives, the credibility gap speaks for itself.

“We may never win again!!!” read another comment. Europe had won back-to-back Ryder Cups going into Bethpage and claimed their first away victory since 2012, a result that rattled confidence in American team leadership broadly.

“Wasn’t Bradley a disaster last fall?” another fan asked. The criticism following Bethpage centered on his course setup and the Collin Morikawa-Harris English pairing, among other decisions that drew scrutiny during the week. The golfer himself admitted he would have set the course up differently.

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“Love both of them but they are losing captains. Period,” read one reaction, pulling Furyk into the frame too. Furyk lost the 2018 Ryder Cup 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National, and his 2024 Presidents Cup win has not fully erased that memory for some.

“Didn’t the US just get embarrassed because of Keegan? Horrible choice,” was among the bluntest takes.

Bradley himself said after Bethpage that “you lose, it’s, ‘I’m going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life,'” a candid reflection of how heavily the result weighed on him. Whether he channels that into something useful at Medinah is the only question that matters now.