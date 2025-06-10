Golf Fans Lose All Respect for Jason Day Over His U.S. Open Stunt: ‘A Clown’

Jason Day is free again. After being restricted by Augusta National’s strict dress code rules, which forced him to tone down his bold outfit last year, Day can now express himself through fashion without any limitations. As he mentioned in an interview, “So we have to get clearance on the scripting this year. To Malbon’s credit, they’ve got some bold stuff, but I’m not sure if it’ll pass.” However, it seems those restrictions won’t be a problem at the 2025 U.S. Open. According to Stephen Malbon, Co-Founder of Malbon, Day’s outfit for last year’s Masters was a head-to-toe oil painting design, which Day enthusiastically agreed to wear, saying, “You just got to own it.”

Malbon’s designs, which often blend streetwear with golf attire, have caught attention not just for their style but also for the reactions they provoke from tournament officials. As Malbon noted, Augusta National deemed Day’s outfit too bold, allowing him to wear either the pants or the top but not both. However, with no such restrictions at the U.S. Open, Day’s outfits are expected to be eye-catching. Additionally, Malbon has built partnerships with several golfers, including Charley Hull, who has promoted outfits like a long-sleeve gray t-shirt paired with a red skirt.

And now that the U.S. Open is here, the golfer is surely making the most of it. Day, in all his glory, decided to rock the flag of the USA with his bold stars and signature colors, and it’s a look that’s truly red, white, and blue-tiful! As Golf Digest aptly tweeted, “Jason Day rocking the Stars and Stripes today. 🇺🇸” With his patriotic attire, Day is serving up some serious style points on the course.

And, of course, his bold fashion choice has everyone talking — and fans are having a field day in the comment section!

Netizens think Jason Day is dressed like a ‘clown’

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “He’s making a statement 😤🇺🇸”, while the other wrote, “When your game no longer draws attention you start dressing like a clown to get looks.” Well, this is true. Day’s form has been derailing, and it’s not a good look for the golfer. His 2025 performances have been underwhelming, with a T8 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T27 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He followed this up with another T8 at the Masters Tournament and a T49 at the RBC Heritage. Day’s struggles continued at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut at Quail Hollow Club with scores of 73 and 75.

Well, before he missed the cut, Day served up a dashing look on the course, turning heads with his bold fashion choice at the PGA Championship. He rocked a visor, striped collared shirt, loose-fitting white khaki pants, and crisp white shoes, drawing plenty of attention from the crowd and social media. And it wasn’t just his outfit that impressed – Day also chipped in an impressive birdie, prompting the PGA Championship’s official social media to comment, “Look good, feel good, play good. Jason Day with the touch.” Despite his strong start, Day ultimately missed the cut, but his style and skills on the course didn’t go unnoticed.

One fan commented, “Is that a swimsuit”, while the other wrote, “Nice swim trunks”. Well, this isn’t the first time Day has turned heads with his bold fashion choices at a golf tournament. Back in 2024, at the Masters, Jason Day, aka the Malbon Man, wore a “busy” vest that Augusta National asked him to change. But that didn’t stop him because later at the Memorial the same year, Day was once again making a statement with his shorts during practice rounds. As Mark Jackson would say, “Mama, there goes that man again!” Day joked with Peyton Manning about his attire during the pro-am, and Golf Twitter had a field day reacting to his look.

One fan commented something that we think many might agree with, as they wrote, “What in the Loudmouth is going on here…🤔.” Well, that was what fans thought, but what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!