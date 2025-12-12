Golf Fans Might Finally Get Their Broadcasting Problems Sorted As PGA Tour And LIV Golf Comes Under One Umbrella

Essentials Inside The Story Where can you watch the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf events?

Now, life is made simple for golf fans.

Technical difficulties during the Ryder Cup angered fans.

For a long time, technical issues and different streaming platforms have made it difficult for golf fans to enjoy the sport. Now, one of the biggest streaming platforms is bringing both the PGA and LIV Golf under one roof.

YouTube TV’s latest update was the launch of a brand new cable plan. This plan will focus solely on sports. At the moment, the current base package starts at $82.99. However, YouTube TV has assured the fans that customers can avail the new package at a cost below than the base package price. But the price amount has not been disclosed.

The announcement came as a boon for the golf fans. PGA used to be broadcast on ESPN+, while LIV Golf was broadcast on different platforms in different countries. This YouTube TV package also comes with an all-access pass to golf. This means that fans can now watch LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and all of the major championships all at the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the initial reports are coming in, viewers can access broadcasting channels such as the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. In addition to all these, channels like ESPN networks, Fox Sports, NBC Sports Network, and USA Sports/Golf Channel. The new launch has also promised to bring in 10 ‘genre-specific’ bundles to its consumers each year. Now then, such a decision comes right after YouTube TV had a significant downfall, losing a big part of its business to ESPN and Disney. After all, they still cannot forget the horrendous coverage of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcast issues leave golf fans angry after limited coverage in Ryder Cup

After one of the most-awaited events of the year unfolded on the greens of Bethpage Black, fans could catch the action live only for an hour on day 1. Fans missed most of the foursome session, which eventually left them extremely disappointed and angry. This year, apart from the technical difficulties, fans were enraged by the plethora of commercial breaks during the event. More so because this isn’t the first time that the Ryder Cup has dealt with broadcasting issues.

Imago Ryder Cup 2025 Tommy Fleetwood Team Europe and Rory McIlroy Team Europe embrace on the 16th green after winning the point during Saturday morning Foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 27/09/2025 Picture: Golffile Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Farmingdale Bethpage Black Golf Course New York USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*,

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2023, the Ryder Cup unfolded in Rome. In 2024, while the broadcast continued for the whole time, cameras did not capture most of the golf shots. While fans have waited for them to work on their broadcasting, the coverage of the early exchanges still went wrong. This left fans extremely infuriated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even former Ryder Cup golfer Graeme McDowell added, “coverage driving me insane already. Think we are on the 5th commercial break. May have to flip on the SkySports”. While the US audience struggled to witness the Ryder Cup action live properly, it was a better experience for the British. Now, with YouTube TV set to broadcast golf, do you think from here on out it will be a pleasant viewing experience for fans?