Golf Fans Might Finally Get Their Broadcasting Problems Sorted As PGA Tour And LIV Golf Comes Under One Umbrella

By Disita Sikdar

Dec 11, 2025 | 9:06 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For a long time, technical issues and different streaming platforms have made it difficult for golf fans to enjoy the sport. Now, one of the biggest streaming platforms is bringing both the PGA and LIV Golf under one roof.

YouTube TV’s latest update was the launch of a brand new cable plan. This plan will focus solely on sports. At the moment, the current base package starts at $82.99. However, YouTube TV has assured the fans that customers can avail the new package at a cost below than the base package price. But the price amount has not been disclosed.

The announcement came as a boon for the golf fans. PGA used to be broadcast on ESPN+, while LIV Golf was broadcast on different platforms in different countries. This YouTube TV package also comes with an all-access pass to golf. This means that fans can now watch LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and all of the major championships all at the same place. 

As the initial reports are coming in, viewers can access broadcasting channels such as the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. In addition to all these, channels like ESPN networks, Fox Sports, NBC Sports Network, and USA Sports/Golf Channel. The new launch has also promised to bring in 10 ‘genre-specific’ bundles to its consumers each year. Now then, such a decision comes right after YouTube TV had a significant downfall, losing a big part of its business to ESPN and Disney. After all, they still cannot forget the horrendous coverage of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Broadcast issues leave golf fans angry after limited coverage in Ryder Cup

After one of the most-awaited events of the year unfolded on the greens of Bethpage Black, fans could catch the action live only for an hour on day 1. Fans missed most of the foursome session, which eventually left them extremely disappointed and angry. This year, apart from the technical difficulties, fans were enraged by the plethora of commercial breaks during the event. More so because this isn’t the first time that the Ryder Cup has dealt with broadcasting issues.

article-image

Imago

In 2023, the Ryder Cup unfolded in Rome. In 2024, while the broadcast continued for the whole time, cameras did not capture most of the golf shots. While fans have waited for them to work on their broadcasting, the coverage of the early exchanges still went wrong. This left fans extremely infuriated.

Even former Ryder Cup golfer Graeme McDowell added, “coverage driving me insane already. Think we are on the 5th commercial break. May have to flip on the SkySports”. While the US audience struggled to witness the Ryder Cup action live properly, it was a better experience for the British. Now, with YouTube TV set to broadcast golf, do you think from here on out it will be a pleasant viewing experience for fans?  

