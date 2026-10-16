Golf Fans Offended by DP World India Championship Broadcaster’s Blunt Question to Bob MacIntyre

DP World Tour action has moved to Delhi this week, with Tommy Fleetwood defending his DP World India Championship title against a star-studded field featuring Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, and Shane Lowry. However, as the second round unfolds at the Delhi Golf Club, Ashes legend Kevin Pietersen has drawn criticism from fans after posing a question to Bob MacIntyre about his driving.

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“I come from a different sport, and I look at it and go, ‘You guys are the best in the world – please don’t hit me – you’re the best in the world; how can you not hit [the] driver straight?” Pietersen, who took up the broadcaster’s role at the event, asked.

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For context, the Delhi Golf Club presents a very different challenge for players accustomed to competing on European courses. Although it is relatively short by DP World Tour standards, the course is extremely tight, with thick trees lining the fairways and leaving little room for error off the tee. The effect of the course has also been seen in decisions made by the players.

Several players, including Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox and more, have opted to not use the driver this week. However, most of the field has chosen to keep the big stick in their bags. And that included MacIntyre. So, hearing Pietersen’s question, the four-time DP World Tour winner initially seemed confused before composing himself to answer the question.

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“The way the technology’s moved the game of golf, it’s now becoming a bomber’s paradise,” he said. “And the way these redesigns are happening, it’s just encouraging guys to tee it high and smash it. And then you get a golf course like this, where it demands accuracy, a bit of finesse, a bit of shape.

“I would say I’m a fairly good driver, one of the better drivers of the golf ball, so I felt my advantage was going to be if I can get a driver in my hand. I’ll push it to the limit as much as I can. I change tee heights, if I’m playing a wider golf course, I’ll tee it higher, and I’ll try and carry it 305. Whereas out here, I’ll tee it lower.

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“I’ve not got a three-wood in the bag this week. I’ve got seven-wood, rescue wood, and then four-iron. So, I’ll take it a little bit lower, and just put the same swing on it, but hopefully, that will neutralise my attack angle which will square the club face a little bit more.”

This came after MacIntyre carded a 4-under 68 in the opening round, featuring five birdies and just one bogey. However, with bad weather delaying play on Thursday, the Scot is unlikely to complete his second round on Friday, potentially making Saturday even more challenging. Meanwhile, the question from former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen did not sit well with fans, who were quick to voice their displeasure.

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Fans question Pietersen’s presence in the event

One fan questioned the point of Kevin Pietersen’s presence at the tournament. “Why is a cricketer even there? There are plenty of people who play golf, who could take his place e.g. ex-tennis player, Andy Murray, plays golf,” the fan commented. However, multiple reports confirm that Pietersen plays a lot of golf, especially since his retirement from cricket.

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Meanwhile, another user flipped Pietersen’s question on to him. “You’re a professional; why can’t you hit it for 6 every time?” the user asked sarcastically.

Someone else found the situation hilarious. “The mental gymnastics of an ex-cricketer asking a pro why he doesn’t hit driver on a course where the fairways are basically postage stamps is hilarious to me. Bob gave him the real answer, and he still couldn’t compute it,” the user commented.

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Even the next user didn’t seem too fond of Pietersen. “I might not speak for everyone, but Pietersen is as welcome on this panel as a fart in a spacesuit. Give him a driver and see what that insufferable prick can do, and record it,” the user commented. According to a 2024 article from The Independent, Pietersen plays off a handicap of two.

Amid the criticism, this user defended Kevin Pietersen. “I don’t see the problem with KP trying to get some insight from the pros. It was an interesting answer from Bob,” the user wrote.

That said, Bob MacIntyre himself did not appear to be too bothered by Pietersen’s question. However, the same could not be said for the fans, who were quick to express their displeasure.